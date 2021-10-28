Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --The Brownlee Agency looks for ways to discuss with customers the differences between a large insurance corporation and a smaller agency when it comes to business insurance. Many times an independent insurance agency has capabilities and characteristics that will best help specific markets. There are benefits to both large and small, but what customers are searching for can be easier found in a responsive, independent agency.



For one, an independent insurance agency can be very agile when a business customer has specific requests or needs. Occasionally a customer will need proof of business insurance coverage, a special event-driven need for additional coverage, a specific payee, and more. When calling an independent insurance agency, customers will be able to talk directly to their agent, who will go directly to the underwriters to get what they need. Also, their agent will have experience in understanding what the business customer is looking for and how to provide a solution best.



Many agencies are also motivated to provide excellent customer service and look at the success of their customers as the main driver. This can include responsiveness and excellent coverage options. Also, an independent insurance agency survives by their reputation, so they'll work hard for their customers so they can continue getting referrals and repeat business. This is what keeps an insurance agency in business for many decades. The Brownlee Agency states what they've done for customers throughout Tifton, Valdosta, Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, and Sylvester, GA.



One final aspect is the responsiveness that an insurance agency provides. If extra work or additional questions are needed to answer, then the entire team of an independent agency will go to work. Providing solutions when needed is a cornerstone of a great agency. Insurance agencies are always looking for ways to find more customers and more solutions. By offering excellent customer service, they know they'll be able to do just this.



About the Brownlee Agency

The Brownlee Agency provides insurance solutions to nearby areas as a local independent insurance agency formed in 1974.