Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --Customers often complain about the high auto insurance rates because auto insurance is an intangible good. For many drivers, they feel they are paying too much for a product they will never use. This might be what causes drivers to search for alternative auto insurance providers and different rates.



The Brownlee Agency realizes that drivers have options of where to find auto insurance. However, as an independent agency, they can provide drivers with different options, many of which come from the very companies drivers might go to to find alternative coverage and rates.



Many customers remark that they want to find affordable auto insurance or the cheapest auto insurance possible. While no company can promise the cheapest rates, drivers are recommended to use an agency that will present drivers with different options to make the right decision about which auto insurance carrier to go with for their coverage.



One way to find new competitive quotes is by looking for recommendations. Many drivers have asked friends, family members, or social media boards for help in finding an agent who does the shopping for them. This is a bonus if the agent works with various auto insurance carriers and provides the options.



Another way is to research an agent's success rate. The success rate is sometimes defined in repeat customers, and a great way to find this can be in ratings or how long a company has been in business. A company that cannot remain successful in a competitive market will probably not be in business for long. However, a company that has been in business for many years has probably had success and has helped numerous generations.



Customers interested in looking for competitive quotes on auto insurance are invited to call the Brownlee Agency who looks forward to working with them. The independent agency works by searching different insurance carriers to find the right insurance at the right price. Located in Tifton, the agency serves all surrounding areas, including Valdosta, Moultrie, GA, Albany, GA, and Sylvester, GA.



