The Bruce Harlen: Retrogamer Legacy Project Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Bruce, an everyday barista and artist who brought many smiles to customers faces with his amazing “foam” art, died at age 35 while on honeymoon in Cambodia on July 6, 2014. He’d been exhibiting signs of weakness and illness in the months before he died and there is some controversy around the cause of death. Ostensibly he died of sudden heart failure, however Cambodian authorities, eager to avoid any shadow that may affect tourism, have listed his cause of death as an overdose of prescription drugs. Contributing factors may have been dehydration or an adverse reaction to prescribed medication or vaccinations or an undetected underlying inflammation or condition.



“Bruce had been experiencing quite a bit of anxiety and distress and despite repeated attempts to get help, something went awry,” said Lora.



“No one expected he would be departing so early from this world, and we are all still bewildered by shock and grief.”



On behalf of the Legacy Project, Lora Harlen has created and “afterlife collaboration” filled with the texts, poetry, illustrations, stories, coffee art and cartoons of Bruce. “I comment here and there, and add a poem or story or two,” said Lora. “We always wanted to work together, and we’d gotten pretty close over the development of Bibibot.” Bibi the Robot is Bruce Harlen’s 3D virtual character, brought masterfully to life by Arcebus, the reknowned digital sculptor.



Arcebus has also been commissioned to create a limited edition 43 cm doll of the highest specifications in Germany. The face of the doll features two interchangeable expressions with a magnet at the head base. The body is resin while the joints are silicone and she has articulate hands. Plans to make a Bibibot educational game for kids will be underway if enough money is raised. “Bruce wanted an open-ended game that helps kids develop worthy goals,” says Lora, “if we raise enough money, we’d like to get a computer game underway here in New Zealand.



“ Also on sale will be Bruce’s one-of-kind, certified authentic, original art drawings, done with astounding laser-like precision in ball point pen on the bus to work. “We’re all very proud of Bruce,” says Lora, “and we want to share his gifts with the world.”



For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bruce-harlen-retrogamer/x/8860377



About The Retrogamer Legacy Project

The Bruce Harlen: Retrogamer Legacy Project is dedicated to creating a posthumous career for this truly amazing artist on behalf of his children.