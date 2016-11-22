The Buckle Strap from Paobab Is the World's Best Camera Strap and on a Mission to Save the Environment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Paobab, the world's first 100% vegan, eco-friendly camera accessory brand, has introduced a timeless camera strap and is live on Kickstarter raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Buckle Strap is the first product from Paobab, a company hoping to change the face of the industry with an environmentally focused mission to protect the planet. The strap is stunningly designed and effortlessly light and soft. It is the definitive camera accessory that looks as good as it performs.



"After becoming vegan I really wanted to come up with a way to do something positive for our planet. I thought where better to start than my own industry - photography," says founder and CEO Luke Woodford. "Whenever I'd shopped for a new camera strap I noticed the majority of them were made of harmful materials and also not very stylish."



The Buckle Strap is 100% vegan, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced unlike a large amount of camera straps which are made from nylon – a plastic. The production of plastic needs petroleum. Petroleum production plays a harmful role in polluting the environment as its use contaminates the water and air. Also, because plastic is not biodegradable; it creates a plethora of problems for the environment. The planet is simply much better without it.



Paobab also says not to leather. Not only does leather production mean the slaughter of animals, but the chemicals involved are destructive to the environment and harmful to humans. The chemicals used in the tanning process are carcinogenic with many workers dying before the age of 50.



People who live near tanneries are often affected by the waste chemicals that are disposed of contaminating the local water sources. In addition, livestock production is one of the biggest causes of global warming. Raising animals for leather requires huge amounts of resources. Animals on factory farms produce 130 times as much excrement as the entire human population, without the benefit of waste treatment plants.



Everything about Paobab is as natural and eco-friendly as possible. Even the delivery boxes are made from recycled material and come filled with cork granules, to keep the Buckle Strap safe, secure and comfortable on its journey to customers. For Paobab, the Buckle Strap is simply the beginning. Following the successful crowdfunding campaign, the company is looking forward to bringing a plethora of ethical camera accessories to fruition.



"I feel that our brand needs to exist to help save our planet. Leather and plastic are hugely detrimental to it. If enough people support what we do, over time camera companies might start to not supply plastic straps as the standard with their cameras," adds Woodford. "The special thing about photography is that it's connected to pretty much every other industry; photographers can work for anyone and everyone, meeting new clients all the time, so the potential amount of people to inspire to go vegan & eco friendly is limitless."



The Paobab Buckle Strap is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2fLtxx4



About Paobab

Paobab is the worlds first 100% vegan, eco-friendly camera accessory brand, created and launched in 2016. Dedicated to making a positive change in the photography industry and to our planet. Designed in England and constructed in Portugal. Peta approved and absolutely no plastics or leather in anything we produce. The co-owners are photographers by nature with a love for the world we live in.



For more information on Paobab please visit http://www.lukeandmandy.com/