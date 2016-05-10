The Builder Depot Hits the Top of Yahoo Small Business Advisor for Re-Inventing the Tile Market

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Who would have thought a company audacious enough to collapse the tile supply chain would see rewards so quickly? Such is the case for The Builder Depot just outside of Atlanta. Recently noted as the largest tile site on the web, Yahoo Business recently gave them a top spot on their site, Aabaco. In an "above the fold" article the company's CEO, David Shearn speaks to how the tile supplier rose to quick success. In all out sprint toward the American dream after the '08 market crash, Shearn used his business know-how hone from practical experience. Having manned every outpost from quarry to customer, he cut out the middle-men and created a remarkable demand for high-quality tile at prices no one else could match.



So, aside from having e-Commerce savvy and quality natural stone collections at the lowest prices on the market, how did he do it? It was done with a commitment to his customers, his employees, and with excellent standards and practices worthy of being a Google Trusted Store. With that edge, The Builder's Depot has made the sale of glass, tile, and Carrara marble a commentary on social responsibility and doing business with integrity.



Shearn said of what his company's authentic consumer reviews mean in an e-Commerce landscape that can be less than appealing, "The Google Trusted Store has changed the game for e-Commerce. Companies who know they aren't 100% upfront with their customers are in trouble. They literally can't afford to have people placing reviews they can't control or delete. As a company owner, I love the Google Trusted Store program because it's the only online rating system companies can't rig. My employees earn twice the national average and well above the industry average. That, along with quality tile delivered as promised, translates into our 4.9 star Google reviews. That Trusted Store badge says we deliver what we advertise."



The Builder Depot comes from a position that's passionate about the integrity and future of natural stone as it moves online. They suggest that companies have a fluid system of categorizing lots, taking pictures, communicating to the consumer, and sending accurate samples. And, of course, becoming a Trusted Google Store as well.



About The Builder Depot, LLC

The Builder Depot, LLC is the first Google Trusted e-Commerce supplier of natural stone collections and a proud member of the Marble Institute of America. The company has the largest stock on the web with over 2000 SKUs. The Builder Depot will soon open a five-acre fulfillment facility with 15 loading docks in Alpharetta, Georgia.



