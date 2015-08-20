Surrey, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --The team at Butterfly Children Ltd. has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of £37, 800 (slightly more than $59,000). They launched this campaign in order to raise the funds needed to bring a new animated version of the highly popular Butterfly Children children's storybook series to the public. The Butterfly Children started out as books nearly thirty years ago, and were extremely successful. The books were based on original butterfly drawings, and have been read by over two million children. The creative minds behind this series state, "These enchanting stories tell of the trials and challenges of the loving Butterfly Children who are performing good deeds in the woods while overcoming the evil and mischievous intent of the Moth Gang. Every story is resolved with a quirky but fair conclusion, which is fun and educational, with the accent on fun."



The initial phase of production will consist of an animated promo video which will take approximately 9 months to complete. The video will be produced in the company's London Studio, while all specialized services will be outsourced. The children in the book come from all over the world, and feature brightly colored wings that are unique to their individual countries. They are always performing good deeds and protecting their animal friends, while overcoming hardships and problems that are caused by the stories mischievous antagonist the "Moth Gang". The stories feature a feel good, fun tone with an underlying message that both children and adults will love. The Butterfly children live by a "Code of Life: Butterfly children love everyone, Butterfly Children only have fun. Butterfly Children know wrong from right, Butterfly Children are always polite. Butterfly Children never tell lies, Butterfly Children learn to be wise. Butterfly Children do as they're told, Butterfly Children will never grow old."



The team behind the Butterfly Children project has been working very diligently with all of the groundwork for their new animated series, and they are now ready to begin the next steps in bringing this cartoon television show to children everywhere. Turning a book series into a successful animated show requires a lot of work, which is why the team has reached out for crowd support via their crowdfunding campaign. All funds raised will be used to make this idea a reality. As an added bonus, the team is offering several reward levels with this campaign. These "rewards", which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a standard thank you, to various merchandise items, the opportunity to be one of the first to see the pilot streamed online, and the full DVD set. There is even a chance for a supporter to receive an original drawing and get to name one of the characters in the show.



Full details can be found on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Butterfly Children Ltd

The Butterfly Children is a series of children's books that were initially published in the 80's and 90's. Butterfly Children Ltd. is transforming it into a cartoon TV series and re-launching it for today's young audience. The TV series will cover the tales and escapades of The Butterfly Children and The Moth Gang that were so well-loved and embraced by the earlier generation. It features the works of illustrator Angela Kincaid, who created the Butterfly Children based on actual butterflies found both in the UK and around the world.



To learn more about the Butterfly Children crowdfunding project Click here



For more information about Butterfly Children Ltd. Click Here



To contact via email write to Peter Vernon-Kell at: pvk@pocketinvestor.com