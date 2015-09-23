The Calibrace: A Revolutionary Back Brace for the Movement Impaired That Dramatically Improves Posture and Mobility

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Courtney Williamson was 2 years old when her mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, an illness that impacts 10 million people worldwide.



Determined to improve her mother's quality of life, Courtney recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign (http://igg.me/at/calibrace) to raise funds for a biomedical product that would help her mom and those like her.



Courtney spent 2 years during her graduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University to design a back brace that would restore her mother's confidence and dignity.



With a brace design and a mission in place, Courtney partnered with Noah Papas, the company's chief technology officer, to found AbiliLife in 2014. AbiliLife's mission is to design biomechanical products to improve the quality of life for the movement impaired and the elderly.



"The Calibrace transforms the lives of those with movement impairments" says Courtney, AbiliLife's chief executive office. "We have seen customers' posture improve by as much as 9 degrees!" I designed the brace for my mom, but I quickly realized that it works for anyone who wants improved posture and reduced back pain."



Chronic back pain and poor posture is ubiquitous, affecting 100 million Americans and is one of the most common reason for missed work. The Calibrace can assist in alleviating pain for these millions.



The Calibrace is an affordable solution to a painful and harmful problem. At an early bird price of $199, the brace offers support across the entire torso. It is lightweight---weighing only 3 pounds, thin, and adjustable so it can be worn discretely underneath clothing. The Calibrace is also machine washable for added convenience.



While the brace can help the millions of persons affected by chronic back pain, the company's original mission to help Parkinson's patients is what keeps Courtney passionate. The company partnered with the Parkinson's Foundation of Western PA and the Davis Phinney foundation as both organizations have endorsed the Calibrace as an effective product for patients.



About AbiliLife

AbiliLife launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds for manufacturing the Calibrace. In just 5 days the company raised 88% of its $10,000 goal and decided to increase the goal from $10,000 to $100,000. The crowdfunding campaign ends on October 15th.



Visit the website to contribute and/or purchase a brace and help spread the word: http://igg.me/at/calibrace