The Capture Offers Durable Lighting for on-the-Go Filming

West Sussex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --The Capture Light is an innovative new lighting solution from Exposure Lights, creators of innovative sports products that both push boundaries and raise standards. Capture is designed for those who lead an active lifestyle and like to document their adventures, even at night. This compact camera light is made from Graphene, a highly durable compound that protects the light from drops, bumps, and other damage. It is also incredibly heat-conductive, helping to keep the lights cool so that they can perform at their optimal level.



The Capture incorporates two lighting formats, one wide and one spot, so that users can target the lighting where they need it most. The lights are adjustable between 75, 200, 400 and 600 lumens to accommodate various settings. The battery lasts up to 340 minutes at the lowest light setting and up to 35 minutes at the highest. The Capture is compatible with any GoPro Hero 4 batteries, so you can switch the batteries out as needed, so you'll never have to wait for one to charge if you have a backup. The light's battery can be recharged using the built-in micro USB charging port.



The durable exterior of Capture is built to take a beating and has been drop-tested up to one meter and extensively tested by skateboarders. The light is also water-resistant up to 40 meters, so it can be used by divers as well.



Exposure Lights launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the project on October 31, 2016 with a funding goal of 30,000. The campaign must receive the full amount by December 3, 2016 in order to receive the funding. Thus far, it has generated over £ 6,000 in contributions. The funding will go towards finalizing testing and manufacturing the initial round of products. Exposure Lights expects to begin shipping Captures to its backers starting in December 2016.



About Exposure Lights

Exposure Lights, a subsidiary of Ultimate Sports Engineering Ltd., designs and manufactures durable, portable lighting solutions for those who like to record, video, and take photographs while on the go. Many of its customers include athletes, like cyclists, skateboarders and scuba divers. The organization has been operating in the UK for over 25 years, locally manufacturing all of its products.