The Carbon Fiber Watch from Felio Siby Offers Global Luxury for Those in the Fast Lane

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2017 --Felio Siby, the global luxury brand, has designed an all new carbon fiber watch and is live on the world's leading crowdfunding platform Kickstarter raising funds to bring the project to life.



Launched in 2012 in Miami by Dominique Siby, an African native from Gabon, Felio Siby has developed a unique line of luxury products ranging from shirts, jackets, bags, shoes and accessories for men, as well as a line of bags, shoes and accessories for women. The company has since risen to notable prominence as one of the few luxury lifestyle brands in Formula One racing. For this project, Siby has partnered with the world's leading Swiss watch manufacturer to design a standout carbon fiber watch.



"I always loved watches and I always want to bring something new," says founder and CEO Dominique Siby. "This project is unique and quite challenging because I used carbon Fiber in a lot of my accessories from bags to wallet, and creating a carbon fiber watch it's a big challenge for Felio Siby."



The carbon fiber watch from Felio Siby will be limited to a special run of 50 pieces and features high-class craftsmanship and elegant flair in every detail. The timepiece exemplifies the best in human ingenuity and precision engineering. The carbon fiber case measures 42mm and a lightweight 65 grams. The watch utilizes chronograph automatic movement as well as 0.2 diamond with GIA certificate.



The signature design, architecture and personalized movement that forms the new Felio Siby timepiece will be personally overseen by the founder himself. Siby will make regular visits to Switzerland to monitor the step-by-step process undertaken by the world's most experienced manufacturer of haute horlogerie.



"We want to show the world that while we are a young and small independent brand ,we can create and bring new things to the luxury lifestyle scene." adds Siby. "Our carbon fiber will be quite different than anything else on the market. We are seeking a true collaboration with the public through crowdfunding to help bring this incredible piece to life."



The Carbon Fiber Watch from Felio Siby is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2f8Hvbf



About Felio Siby

Luxury clothing and handbags for men/women - Felio Siby creates clothing for confident men on the move. Savvy and stylish, this exclusive brand of handmade clothing is made exclusively in United States, but incorporates all the worldly wonder of African, European and American culture.



For more information on Felio Siby please visit http://www.feliosiby.com