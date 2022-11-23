Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2022 --A premier therapy provider for children with autism spectrum disorder is expanding into Arizona with its mission to create a positive and engaging learning environment for kids with autism in the Grand Canyon State.



The Cardinal Center for Behavior Analysis is now offering in-home services in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, and the greater Phoenix area, and planning is underway to offer more services and open clinic space in Arizona in the near future.



For its in-home work, Cardinal provides one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy with a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) supervising the case and working closely with parents to develop a treatment plan for each child. A Registered Behavior Technician implements the treatment plan from day to day, all with the ultimate goal of promoting independence and fostering communication, social, and life skills for children with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.



BCBA James Noga said he's excited to be part of the journey to bring Cardinal's evidence-based therapy approach and strong legacy of success to Arizona.



"A need has been identified for compassionate care for both the individuals with a diagnosis and the families of those individuals," Noga said. "We aim to provide the necessary tools to individuals and families so that success may be found. We are going to strive to be a leader in the Arizona market in both our quality of care as well as our training of staff."



Noga said Cardinal's focus on high-quality training for staff means its experts can offer children individualized programs and care that reinforce positive behaviors and isolate negative behaviors.



The Cardinal Center is already recognized for its work, dedication, and professionalism in North Carolina, where it operates a clinic in Cary and serves children in several communities across the state, including Durham, Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Apex, and Wake Forest.



While the work continues to find a physical location for Cardinal's forthcoming Arizona clinic, which will provide a space for social groups as well as more comprehensive care for those children who need it, Noga said the center is looking to collaborate with primary care physicians as well as occupational and physical therapists, speech-language pathologists and other Arizona specialists to make a lasting positive mark on children.



"We hope that you choose us to provide compassionate care to your loved one," Noga said.



About The Cardinal Center for Behavior Analysis



Seeing a need for high-quality, customized autism therapy, The Cardinal Center for Behavior Analysis has established a unique program where children with autism can learn in a positive place. Cardinal's vision is to create a unique setting, including one-on-one and group Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, to improve the lives of children and families with children on the spectrum. Cardinal uses ABA in an engaging way that helps children adapt to new environments and learn to thrive independently.