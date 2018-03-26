'The Celebrity Perspective' with Ashley Berges Garners High Viewer Praise on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --Viewers are already falling in love with Ashley Berges, host of The Celebrity Perspective which recently launched on Amazon to five-star viewer ratings. The popular syndicated radio host of 'Perspectives' and 'Live Your True Life' coach has created a lively new entertainment TV series with a unique twist. Viewers can watch all ten episodes of her inaugural season one, as her celebrity guests provide insight on living a true and authentic life, including Garcelle Beauvais (Chicago Med), Olympian and Activist Greg Louganis, Emmy Award-winning actress from the Good Wife - Carrie Preston (Claws), and award winning actor Tony Denison (Major Crimes).



The 'unique twist' comes midway through the 1:1 interview, Ashley asks the celebrity to switch seats with her as they take over the host chair and ask Ashley's advice and counseling on issues affecting their lives such as divorce, marriage, relationships, self esteem and navigating through life in the disruptive celebrity spotlight in the segment named 'Q&Ashley.'



"Launching on Amazon, is a true life dream for me to share my unique set of skills with a bigger audience, said Ashley Berges, host of The Celebrity Perspective. It's a gift to sit down 1:1 and foster authentic moments with so many great celebrities by showing viewers how they have gone through similar life challenges, and that we are all connected and can learn from one another."



View Sizzle Reel: https://youtu.be/ax1shsnnI7M



During a special screening premiere of the show, the audience gave great reviews about the new show all saying they were touched and can't wait for more episodes. Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons commented "I loved every moment of the show, Ashley's insight has guided me with my issues navigating a professional and personal relationship with my mother."



"Ashley touches on the subjects and parts of our life that we want to know about, but aren't sure how to ask." - Amazon Prime Viewer



They go on to state, "Ashley's ease with people and ability to engage with her guest's most intimate, true to life, challenges sets this show apart from all other "celebrity interviews." - Amazon Prime Viewer



And, "Very appealing due to the honest, authentic, and candor of both host and guests. Ashley comes off as engaging, very relatable, with her new "perspective"... Highly recommend." - Amazon Prime Viewer



Episodes Breakdown: Running time @30 minutes



Ashley's innate ability to open people up to speak their truth allows viewers to dive into the lives, the joys, and pitfalls, of their favorite celebrities. Each episode is light, fun, and entertaining and at moments deep and revealing. Additional segments on each show include: The 'Daily Perspective'- Ashley shares her popular, uplifting, dynamic go get 'em perspective snippets on life, 'Live Your True Life Moments'- Ashley shares impactful and inspirational stories about individuals who have faced the challenges that life brings and how she was able to guide them through.



Episode 1: Garcelle Beauvais (Chicago Med, NYPD Blue) discusses life after divorce, dating in LA, raising teenagers, and her Hollywood career.



Episode 2: Greg Louganis Olympian, Activist and Sports Director of Red Bull Extreme Diving, talks about his achievements, shortcomings and how he's overcome adversity throughout his life as a gay man and Olympic Athlete living with HIV.



Episode 3: Lawrence Zarian Lifestyle and Fashion Expert (EXTRA, Good Morning America) shares his deeply profound spiritual journey with Ashley.



Episode 4: Tony Denison Award winning actor (Major Crimes), explains how he keeps true to himself and how he has learned to center his energy and live in the moment no matter where he finds himself.



Episode 5: Natalie Burn actress and producer, discusses how she left the Ukraine for Hollywood to pursue an acting career despite her parents wanting her to be a ballerina.



Episode 6: Chloe Hurst actress, and supermodel, explains the importance of self- worth and how she helps others believe in themselves.



Episode 7: Wil Traval breakout star of Jessica Jones) discusses life's wake-up calls, overcoming self-esteem issues, and how his best friend's death impacted him to make changes in his life.



Episode 8: Carrie Preston Emmy-winning actress (The Good Wife, CLAWS) discusses her acting philosophy, her personal life, and how she gives back.



Episode 9: Genevieve Buechner from the hit dating show parody- UnREAL, explains what it's like to be an introvert in Hollywood and what she looks for in a friend.



Episode 10: Keesha Sharp star of Lethal Weapon and the hit film Marshall, tells how she keeps a healthy marriage in Hollywood, her acting career, and how she lives true to her purpose and belief.



Plans for Season Two: Next Season we will add two new segments: First a 'round table' segment with professional women and men sharing their perspectives on the moments in their lives with the guidance of Ashley and each other.



With accolades ranging from speaker, contemporary philosopher to acclaimed author and clinical physiologist, viewers will surely be in for a treat. No stranger to the camera, Ashley Berges' eccentric personality has captivated fans since the launch of her syndicated radio talk show 'Live Your True Life Perspectives' five years ago. The show now airs six days a week, both nationally and internationally on multiple platforms and networks including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Radio Monterey, Identify Radio UK, and KLIF 570 News. Her weekly 'Live Your True Live Perspectives' vlog is featured on The Good Men Project visited by over 6million viewers each week and over 100k followers on social media and growing. She is the author of the widely acclaimed book "Live Your True Life" and her latest "The 10 Day Challenge To Live Your True Life," a guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life. Having dealt with many challenging times in her life, Berges perseverance through it all has become an inspiration for others. Today, we all benefit from her transcendent life lessons.



View the full season of The Celebrity Perspective starring Ashley Berges on Amazon Prime at: http://amzn.to/2DNyX7Q.



About Ashley

Dedicated to advocating a powerful and practical 'Perspective' for people, Ashley Berges, the sought-after syndicated radio personality and talk show host of Live Your True Life PERSPECTIVES, shares the necessary tools to create and elevate your true life. The highly regarded life coach, contemporary philosopher, in-demand keynote speaker, and licensed clinical psychologist is now the creator and host of the highly rated Amazon series, The Celebrity PERSPECTIVE. Her syndicated radio show airs in over 30 markets six days a week, both nationally and internationally on multiple platforms and networks including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Radio Monterey, Identify Radio UK, and KLIF 570 News. As a Featured Video Content Contributor, read by over 6 million visitors month on the diverse, idea-based, social media platform THE GOOD MEN PROJECT, her weekly column hits on Sex & Relationships, Dad's & Families, Marriage, Advice and Confessions. Berges is also the author of the celebrated books "Live Your True Life" and her latest "The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life," the guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life. Having dealt with many challenging times in her personal life, her perseverance through it all has become an inspiration for others.



