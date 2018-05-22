The Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders Announces Partnership, Performs Robotic Surgery at Hudson Regional Hospital

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2018 --The Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders and Hudson Regional Hospital have announced a partnership in using the Mazor Renaissance system to perform robotic spinal surgeries. Furthermore, Hudson Regional Hospital is the first hospital in Hudson County where this innovative technology has been used to treat patients.



"We have been amazed by this technology and have made a firm commitment, in partnership with Hudson Regional Hospital to advance it forward," Dr. Jonathan Lewin of the Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders said in a statement. "The benefits will be felt for years to come, and this technology is expected to be the standard of care in the very near future."



Together, Dr. Jonathan Lewin and Dr. Vagmin Vora performed surgery using the Mazor Renaissance robotic surgery system on January 16, 2018, where a patient was discharged on the day of surgery and did very well postoperatively. Both the surgical team and Hudson Regional Hospital's leadership have been awestruck by the technology.



"We are committed towards the advancement of Hudson Regional Hospital as the premier place for spine surgery as well as advancing the burgeoning platform of robotic spinal surgery," said new Chairman of the Board, Yan Moshe. "We believe that patients will benefit from better accuracy and decreased hospital, and, of course, better outcomes."



Currently, there are thousands of spinal lumbar fusions performed in the United States. Less than 10 percent of these procedures are performed robotically, but that number is proliferating as surgical systems like the Renaissance, suggest a much higher accuracy rate and diminished complications.



"Gone are the days of guesswork in spinal surgery and screw placement," said Dr. Vora. "This is akin to landing a 747 plane with a computer platform as well as an excellent pilot. Both need to be on board."



Hudson Regional Hospital is a new, premier hospital providing comprehensive care to Hudson and Bergen counties. Our mission is to build a healthier community through exceptional care, sophisticated technology, and knowledgeable physicians. To schedule an appointment, please call 201-392-3100.



About The Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders

The Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders is always committed your spine health. Located in Teaneck and Englewood, NJ, the Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders can be reached at 201-510-3777. For more information about the robotic spinal platform as well as to see informational videos concerning its utilization at http://www.njcmsd.com.