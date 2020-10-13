The CFMOTO US Branch Officially Released CFORCE 1000 OVERLAND and UFORCE 600 on October 1st, 2020

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2020 --On October 1st, 2020, the CFMOTO US branch released a walkaround video introducing the 2021 ATV&SSV lineup on the CFMOTO USA official social media channels. For 2021, an awesome array of new features plus some new models across three lineups: CFORCE ATVS, UFORCE utility side-by-sides, and ZFORCE performance side-by-sides was fully introduced.



CFORCE 1000 Overland introduced in the video was inspired by adventure bikes and caters to a growing sport called "Overlanding." This group of outdoor and off-road enthusiasts loves exploring on their own terms, often doing multi-day treks on a motorcycle, ORV or ATV.



While there are differences in the model year in different countries and regions, the CFORCE 1000 Overland and UFORCE 600 will be available legally-approved across the global markets. The arrival date to other countries and regions will be disclosed later.



Riders will find this machine is much more versatile, as it brings the same capabilities for working and recreation as the rest of the lineup. For example, The CFORCE 1000 can quickly become a 2-up machine for touring with that significant other. Simply remove the middle of all the travel cases and add the accessory passenger seat.



The 1000 Overland has a 79 horsepower 963cc V-twin engine to take on countless miles of trails. Three quick detach hard side travel cases allow for plenty of gear so you can be fully-equipped for that next off-road adventure.



The 1000 has plenty more to take on those epic journeys, like aggressive CST Clincher off-road tires on 14-inch rims with bead locks, for when nature gets nasty. There's also a trailing arm rear suspension with fully adjustable gas shocks to help smooth out the ride. Plus, heavy-duty steel front and rear bumpers, a high strength front aluminum front bash plate, and durable full-length HDPE skid plates to help protect the machine from whatever the rugged backcountry throws its way.



Please take a look at the close-up of the two exciting all-new models!



About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO develops, manufactures, markets and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Side-by-Side utility vehicles, and power sports engines, parts, gears and accessories, which are distributed through more than 2000 companions worldwide. CFMOTO is edging into the advanced ranks in the world in the power sports industry and aims at supplying super products to dealers and fans globally.