The Change Agent from 30,000 Feet - Victim Rights Outreach

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --The Change Agent – From 30,000 Author seeks to bring Midwest and Central States – Victim's Families help in Receiving Justice



One of the surviving victim family members of the infamous Dating Game Killer who was convicted in 2010 of 5 California Murders, 2 NY Murders in 2013, and in 2016 has a Wyoming Homicide prosecution, has written a book entitled The Change Agent – From 30,000 Feet.



The self-styled victims' rights advocate and author, Bruce Barcomb, refused to actually name the killer in the book in an act of solidarity with other potential unknown victims who go unnamed, and without justice. The book, although addressing many facets of key life events, includes three chapters stemming from the late 1977-79 Serial Killings in Los Angeles and addresses traumatic loss and overcoming grief.



The book classifies sudden unexpected death as forced order change in individual's life.



The change Agent is an informed writing project that is inspiring, and reflects the human spirit in overcoming difficulties in life that would leave others impacted negatively. It encapsulates a rich tapestry of history, art, movies, writings that serve as allegorical tales of humankind, and our endeavor to transcend those things in life that would hold us bound. It looks at all aspects of the human condition, and helps lead us to question at what point someone would consider a paradigm shift in thinking our behavior.



It's the author's goal to share some of the proceeds from the book to support Grief therapy and victims of sexual assault recovery programs. As part of his continued victim rights support, Barcomb is also asking the public, especially in the middle of the continental US, who are mysteriously missing loved ones from the 1970's era between NYC and LA, to type "Alcala Victim Pictures" into their browser and review the serial killer pictures of potential victims.



Barcomb believes, the Serial Killer is aging, and this may be one of the last opportunities for the public to gain closure for other victims similarly to the latest 2016 Wyoming proceedings against Alcala generated as a direct result of the serial killer secret photos.