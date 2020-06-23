The Chapman Sofa Lands at Interior Secrets

Derrimut, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Interior Secrets introduces the Chapman sofa to its range of living room furniture. The Chapman sofa is available in three colour options and two sizes making it a versatile option for any contemporary living space. Combining strong and on-trend design, it is now available to order exclusively on the Interior Secrets website.



Colour & Size

The Chapman is designed with a neutral colour palette and available in three colour options ranging from a Light Texture Grey, Oslo Grey and Dark Charcoal. The neutral design and colour of the Chapman, means it can pair easily with any decor or existing furniture pieces in the living space. It is fully upholstered in fabric for lasting durability and on-trend design.



The Chapman is available in a two seater and three seater design, making it a versatile option for any sized living space from apartment living to a family home. The two-seater Chapman is ideal for smaller living spaces, with a length of 180cm and total depth of 96cm. Our three-seater Chapman provides that extra seating space to entertain or stretch out with a total length of 230cm and depth of 96cm. Enjoy enveloping comfort with a seat depth of 62cm and height of 40cm on both size options.



Design

Chapman is designed with comfort and relaxed living in mind. Its curved silhouette creates a supportive and comfortable seat which is enhanced by its cushioned backrest. The Chapman also features soft plush foam padding for the ultimate cosy seating experience. Overall the design features short and robust black legs for added stability with the cushioning featuring seam details and pipe stitching edging that accentuates the curved and unique design.



Additional Features

Minor assembly is required for the Chapman sofa and two-person assembly is recommended.



Experience ultimate relaxation with the Chapman sofa now available from $1,530 For more information, visit www.interiorsecrets.com.au/collections/sofas



About Interior Secrets

Interior Secrets was launched in 2009 to provide Australian consumers with access to beautiful modern furniture at Australia's most competitive prices. Combining a love for beautiful design, quality materials and honest pricing, all furniture pieces are simplistic in nature to easily complement any environment or personality. The company has since grown, pushing Interior Secrets to be the destination for consumers, boasting the most comprehensive online collection of modern design.