The Chicago Marketing Firm Now Offering Website Development Services

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2018 --For over a decade the company has offered search engine optimization services for companies in Chicago that are lacking online performance. They have found that too businesses are relying upon old marketing techniques that simply are not working in this modern era of advertising. The fact that most businesses do not have a high-performance website that is converting visitor traffic into leads and sales proves that the websites that businesses have are not developed correctly. They have found that this applies to both local and national markets in the United States. The ChicagoSEO.Company is determined to help these companies by developing new websites and fixing existing websites that are lacking the online performance that is needed at this time.



Many business owners are wanting to have increases with online leads, sales and revenue increases but they really don't know how to make it happen. The company has found that over the years many businesses have the same things in common. Most companies have a good product or service but they don't know how to get the right customer base finding the service. There are thousands of well known, established businesses in Chicago that rely upon repeat customers for their sales every single year. Many websites receive high amounts of traffic coming from the branded name of the company.



While this is a fantastic marketing strategy and works well for thousands of businesses, the real way to increase sales and revenue is by targeting potential customers that are not yet aware of your company or brand. The marketing firm has found that by increasing high-traffic keyword rankings to the top positions on Google, that they are able to increase leads and sales of their client websites dramatically.



Thousands of search engine searches are being made daily by local customers trying to find the best product or service in the area. By having a top placement in the search engines the business owner is able to market directly to these customers. Over 12 years has shown the Chicago company that top search engine rankings are the very best way of increasing business leads and sales.



Besides having top rankings in the search engines, the real issue of concern comes down to the website performance. Businesses can have all the traffic in the world, but if the website isn't laid out correctly and isn't converting, then at the end of the day, the sales just won't be there. For this very reason the company has decided to offer WordPress development services. This truly is the best way of increasing revenue on a year to year basis. Websites that are mobile responsive and user-friendly tend to convert the traffic into high-quality leads for local business owners. There is no better online service that is currently available, online conversion rate optimization is what converts.



The Chicago firm is now offering the website development services for companies throughout Illinois. They are confident that this new addition will help their client base dramatically. Interested businesses are encouraged to learn more about the products and services that the firm has to offer by visiting the following website: https://www.chicagoseo.company/