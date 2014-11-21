The Children's Dress Shop, an Online Retail Store, Is Accepting Charity Requests for the Holidays

Waterford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --The holiday season has approached predictably early, and this year Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Mobile, Alabama has already organized two autumn festivals that have brought small fundraising opportunities to the southern congregation. Participating this year has been the Children's Dress Shop, an online retail store that specializes in children's formal wear for special occasions such as weddings and ceremonies.



Recently the Children's Dress Shop sent 50 dresses to a satellite office in Mobile for the purpose of community charity donations where they were acquired by the autumn festival at the Lutheran Church. Some of the dresses were sold with proceeds donated to the church community. Left over garments will be offered at the upcoming Christmas festival, and are still available.



At present, the Connecticut store is still taking charity donation requests for the 2014 year. Requests are limited based on the stores donation availability and range from items that are little girls dress up and play garments to more practical winter garments that are needed for health and safety.



A spokesperson for Children’s Dress Shop explained, “ We do provide donations for charities on a rolling basis to places all over the nation. Since we are an online store that sells nationally, our community is not limited to the location of our offices. We do get charity requests from places all over the country, and we do thoughtfully review each one."



About Children’s Dress Shop

Children’s Dress Shop offers formal wear for young people including flower girls and ring bearers, school formal dances, and sweet sixteen birthdays. The site is owned and operated by a family run business located to in south eastern Connecticut and have been offering children’s formal wear for over a decade. Charity requests may be made by visiting the website directly.



