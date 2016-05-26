The Circular Economic Opportunity in the Construction Industry

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --According to Shaping the Future of Construction, a breakthrough in mindset and technology, reusing discarded asphalt materials and waste lumbers: using closed – loop circulation design ideas, is one of the greatest approaches that could shape the future of this sector. Considering the fact that construction plants and other mechanics account for about 40% of carbon emission globally, recycling or reusing products that are discarded provide the best opportunity for the construction industry to minimize global emission and make it more environmentally sustainable.



Besides reducing emission and waste, a company that employs circular economy approaches could reap huge benefits, such as the potential for job creation, innovation and economic development. In fact, a construction company, which can identify closed material loops and embrace circular design methods, it would reduce its dumpster rental cost.



Today, most construction processes are still very fragmented without proper incentives among capital project individuals, creating more than 15% waste volume. For instance, it is projected that about 55% of demolition waste in European countries are still piled on the site, and recycling only occurs in low-volume applications. This is because of little knowledge of the waste materials value and composition. In fact, the utilization of construction waste material is poor.



The construction industry is slower in adjusting to the technological innovation, getting latest equipment and tools, and always cautious of modernizing processes and strategies than other industries. Even though change is seen, it is very slow. Building materials, analytics and other modern technologies are affecting every stage of construction life cycle, although, the adoption is still thin. If construction companies can optimize their planning and construction processes, they can easily end up cutting the cost of dumpster rental by about 15%, and minimizing the completion time by about 30%. Remember, the inter-connectivity of construction materials could lead to closing the lopes for the wider source of solid waste in the modern society.



