Cessna has been a leading aircraft manufacturer since 1927. With a vast range of models and styles, these timeless private vessels are ideal for new buyers and those looking to add to their collection. With quality features and advantages, the CJ4 model is an investment to last for years to come.



The Cessna Citation CJ4 is a high performing private aircraft that has the right engineering for sustainable and affordable air travel. Performance features of the CJ4 include Fadec engines with a 5,000-hour TBO, maximum altitudes of FL450 less than 30 minutes, and 1,000 pounds of payload.



These Citation CJ4s for sale are ideal for the private aircraft buyer who wants to impress. From the outside in, this Cessna model is attractive, comfortable, and appealing to the eye. With diverse fabric options, buyers can diversify their look with finishes such as Bisque, French Roast, and Silver Mirage.



CJ4s are built with convenience in mind. From engineering to avionic features, pilots and passengers can get from point A to point B with ease. Some pilot-friendly flight deck features include ergonomic enhancements featured around the Rockwell Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite.



