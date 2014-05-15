The Clark Law Office Releases Infographic on Personal Injury with Latest Figures and Statistics

Okemos, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --The Clark Law Office recently released an infographic about common personal injuries. The infographic highlights important statistics on one of the most filed legal cases in the country. It also lists other relevant information such as leading causes of personal injuries.



According to their infographic, “Facts and Figures on Common Personal Injuries”, 4-5% of personal injury cases in the US go to court. Fifty percent of personal injuries are caused by motor vehicle accidents. It is followed by slips & fall accidents, assaults or acts of violence, sports & recreation and others. It is estimated that 6 million car collisions occur annually in the US, a staggering statistic of 1 accident every 10 seconds. Slips and falls also account for more than 1 million ER visit each year. Most slips are caused by slippery walking surfaces. Slipping is also the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries resulting to $70 billion in compensation claims each year. The infographic also collected some data on personal injuries caused by assaults or acts of violence. There was an estimated 806,843 aggravated assaults in the country. Nearly a third of the assaults were committed with hands, fists and feet and one-fifth was committed by firearms. Among the most commonly diagnoses sports related injuries, strain/sprain tops the list followed by fracture and abrasions. The head and the ankles are the most common injured parts of the body. Other causes of personal injuries are dog bites, medical malpractice, work related accidents and amusement park accidents. Medical errors lead to about 100,000 fatalities every year. The infographic also added that each year over 31 million injuries in the US need a doctor’s care and almost 2 million injuries require hospitalization.



All data was collected and illustrated by The Clark Law Office and is posted on their website Theclarklawoffice.com. Visit their website to learn more about personal injury claims in Michigan.



