The Collectivist Tide of the United States, Article Posted on TwinTrader.com

The Collectivist Tide of the United States



”Bloomberg recently published an article, “Spain, Ireland `Thrown to the Wolves' After ECB Move”— an article that conveyed a strong sympathetic tone implying we should feel sorry for Spain and Ireland for their disastrous fiscal and monetary policies. Central banks were created to bailout unrealistic expectations of a mass of “buy now and pay later” spendthrifts? Countries adopting the “America way” of personal finance do so at their own peril…



”Central banks have created a legion of gamblers and cry babies in the West—a “Jiminy Cricket” syndrome especially embedded in America and so insightfully applied by Howard Kunstler in his book, The Long Emergency. Kunstler uses the term to characterize a culture of ignorance and delusion among the American body that Uncle Sam, turned nanny, will always be there to provide a platform of unending assurances against risk in their daily decisions...”



