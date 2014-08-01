The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company Announces Big Summer Sale on Handmade Bible Stands

League City, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company is offering a 20% discount on mahogany wood bible stands ordered in the month of August. These unique bible stands are cut, filled, sanded, stained, and finished entirely by hand, resulting in heirloom-quality furniture that lasts for generations to come. Anyone interested in taking advantage of this limited-time offer should call 713-515-2986 and mention this press release. Orders placed by the end of August will be completed in approximately 8 weeks, with delivery well in advance of the holidays.



Some families use their household bible as a sort of scrapbook, filling it with important documents and special notes that have been collected over the years. “Our family bible holds marriage certificates, birth certificates, and personal keepsakes,” says Red, owner and head craftsman at The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company. “The most meaningful item in our house certainly deserves its own beautiful display.”



Stands built by The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company are durable and substantial enough to support larger books. The dimensions of the bible stand come out to 19” wide X 13 ¼ deep X 11” tall. Additionally, the polished wood backrest is hinged and it can be easily folded down when not in use.



About The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company

The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company is the result of one man’s lifelong desire to build things of lasting beauty. “Old Colorado,” or “Red,” as friends call him, spent 20 years woodworking under the guidance of a master carpenter in El Paso before starting his own handmade furniture company.



The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company hand builds bible stands, cutting boards, music stands, lap desks, and quilt racks. Every piece of furniture they make is constructed from hand-picked wood, including mahogany, oak, pecan, mesquite, and Texas walnut. See their portfolio and find out more about Red’s story at www.coloradocaseandcabinet.com.