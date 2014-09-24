The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company Debuts Oak Cutting Boards Made the Old-Fashioned Way

League City, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Hardy oak cutting boards designed by renowned furniture maker Red Himel are now available in three sizes from The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company. Each chopping board is made up of strips of 1 X 1 ½ -inch wood pieces cut from fine end grain oak, giving each block a unique look and superior strength. The board is then pressed, scraped of glue, sanded, and finally, hand polished with mineral oil. The result is a functional and eye-catching kitchen utensil that, with proper care, will last for years to come.



The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company is quick to point out that their hands-on process and extreme attention to detail is becoming increasingly rare in the modern furniture and home goods world. In their experience, they see most furniture makers moving toward either mass produced products or going in the extreme other direction, producing only one-of-a-kind, original pieces, which can be expensive and time consuming to make. With that in mind, Red Himel, owner and master builder for The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company, set out to find an approach that would allow more people to experience the joy of owning something made from fine, hand-crafted wood.



At The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company, Red decided to take the same old-fashioned, custom-builder mentality and use it to perfect some of his favorite and most popular custom designs from over the years. The products he settled on include cutting boards, bible stands, music stands, and quilt racks — all made by hand from the finest oak, mahogany, walnut, and other wood available. The result is an affordable product with an antique look.



About The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company

The Colorado Case and Cabinet Company’s hand-crafted butcher block cutting boards start at $195 and are available for order today. Custom engraving and other personalizations can be negotiated upon request.



To see product examples visit www.coloradocaseandcabinet.com