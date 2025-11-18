Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2025 --Using custom printed packing tape with packages is a smart marketing choice that can help to drive new business as well as reinforce current customers decisions to shop with the client. Phoenix Tape & Supply has been providing custom printed packing tape for 40 years so they know a thing or two about how important this marketing option can be. Why use the same old packing tape that does nothing but hold the box flaps together when clients could instead shout a message on every package that leaves the facility? From the hi-tack freezer tape to paper tape and PVC tape, they have the right options for the right tape that can feature a name, logo, message, or other details. Contact them today to learn more about printed packing tape.



Pick the tape type to get started. Likely clients are already using a particular tape that they like, and Phoenix Tape & Supply has a printable version of that tape. There will be a few details that clients will need to choose for the tape type, such as the width, length of roll, and strength/thickness. They will then need to pick the color or colors that they want to use to print the logo or name. They can also choose the tape color if they want the tape to have its own color. Upload an image and then their team will get to work.



Clients will receive an electronic proof from their team within 2-3 business days. Once the client approves this proof, they will get to work creating the custom packing tape and ship it to them. Clients will immediately see the benefit of using custom printed tape on all of their packages, and it gives it a new way to stand out from the rest.



Most customers will only be focused on having their name and logo on packing tape that is used to seal up their packages. However, some customers find that using a QR Code is beneficial to their business as any individual anywhere can scan the tape and go directly to their website to get information or a discount code. The whole point is to get interaction with the customers, and the custom tape will do just that.



They make it easy to order custom tape online but are always ready to help clients over the phone as well. Phoenix Tape & Supply has produced high-quality custom printed tape and exceptional service. Any brand deserves to stand out, and the top-quality materials and design services ensure just that, without breaking the bank. Contact them today to get started on a custom packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.