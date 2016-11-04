The Coolest Art Subscription Box Launched for Kids

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2016 --Even though we live in the digital age where children sit all day long in their bedrooms playing computer games, there is one thing that children still enjoy, and that is receiving a parcel in the mail. An art subscription box from Paletteful Packs that arrives each month without fail will not only put a smile on their face; it will also encourage them to put their Game Console down and enjoy creating something special.



The Paletteful Packs (http://www.palettefulpacks.com/) subscription-based art box was launched to allow children to boost their creative skills and inspire them to enjoy the wonders of art. Each box comes with a selection of art supplies that will provide young artists with everything they need to produce that work of art. Included in the monthly subscription art box includes a digital video that will teach them how best to use their supplies.



A spokesman for Paletteful Packs said: "Our art packs bring lots of fun for children of all ages. They allow children to become creative and experiment, as well as having lots of fun."



The monthly Paletteful Packs art pack has been hailed by parents as a fantastic way to encourage their children to spend less time on their game consoles and more time enjoying other activities. The box that contains a selection of art supplies from pains to paint has been described as a wonderful gift by product review experts.



Child development experts have said that art helps a child's development. According to research, children who enjoy art activities will develop their brain and help with further education, helping them to achieve more out of school, college, and university. It has also been revealed that art improves a child's social engagement, self-esteem and improves multisensory skills.



A spokesman for Paletteful Packs said: "We are passionate about the idea that every child can be creative. It is important that children are allowed to express themselves and be creative."



The monthly subscription art box starts from just $29.95 or $84.95 when pre-paying for three monthly art boxes.



To learn more about the monthly subscription service, please visit http://www.palettefulpacks.com/



About Paletteful Packs

Paletteful Packs is a monthly subscription service that wants to bring the best art supplies to people no matter what their age or skill level is. Each month people will receive a curated selection of art supplies ranging from pens to paint. Every box includes everything a person needs to create a work of art. Paletteful Packs offer two box choices: Young Artist which is meant for children (ages 8+) and Premier Pack for adult beginners, professionals, or anyone in between.