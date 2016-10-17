The Cordts Company, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Hand, Power, and Outdoor Tools and Safety Accessories

Sun City West, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --Richard Cordts is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.RichToolDeals.com. The website offers a wide variety of hand, power, and outdoor tools and safety accessories including specialized electrical and fastening tools, power saws and air tools, outdoor hand tools, tool storage, and safety and work gear. Mr. Cordts was inspired by the frustration that comes from not having the right tools for the job when doing maintenance work around the house or satisfying the needs of customers at your shop. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Mr. Cordts wanted to help others quickly get the tools that they would need to ensure they can do their handyman or shop work with ease and accuracy.



There are many excellent tools and accessories featured within the merchandise of RichToolDeals.com. The website carries items including hand tools such as measuring and layout tools like calipers and tape measures; power tools including Makita and Milwaukee power saws and impact driver combo kits; outdoor tools such as gasoline blowers; work gear including jobsite backpacks; and more. In the future, Mr. Cordts plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Mr. Cordts regarding each and every transaction made on RichToolDeals.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that features only high-quality, trusted tools and brands including US and German-made tools. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from an adjustable wrench for car maintenance to an LED foldable flashlight for reaching into those dark corners of the house.



To complement the main website, Mr. Cordts is also launching a blog located at http://www.RichToolDealBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality tools and accessories in general such as the advantages of keeping a screwdriver set at home, finding quality mechanic hand tools for your shop, and getting power tool deals for your handyman needs. Mr. Cordts hopes to give valuable tips and information on getting the job done right every time with quality products.



About RichToolDeals.com

RichToolDeals.com – a division of The Cordts Company, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Richard Cordts.



Richard Cordts

http://www.RichToolDeals.com

623-547-6261



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com