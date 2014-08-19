The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito Brings Obagi Skin Rejuvenation Products to Oakland, California

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito is now offering patients access to a full line of Obagi® skin rejuvenation products. These advanced skin care products are used to reduce signs of aging and treat dermatological conditions such as acne, sun damage, wrinkles, rosacea, as well as a host of other skin issues. The Obagi® system is only available through authorized sellers, and anyone interested in starting a new skin care regimen should consult a physician before getting underway.



The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito offers six Obagi® products each designed to function in a unique way. “We’ve found that skin care treatments often work best when they’re highly targeted,” said a staff member at the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito. “When you have a multi-faceted product like Obagi®, it’s important you get the initial diagnosis right.”



Any course of treatment approved by a doctor at the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito will be provided only after a detailed evaluation and honest conversation with the patient. “Some people come in thinking they want Botox or a facelift, but it’s our job to give them our professional opinion on what we believe will provide the most long term satisfaction,” said a staff member at the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito.



People visiting the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito for the first time are eligible for a free cosmetic consultation. This initial meeting is an opportunity for patients to sit down with an experienced doctor and find out what treatment options are available.



The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito specializes in cosmetic surgery, hair restoration, and non-surgical skin rejuvenation in Oakland, CA. Common procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, hair transplants, and Botox injections. Their practice is led by Dr. Gabriel H. Patino, a board certified cosmetic surgeon and Fellow of the California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Find out more by visiting www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.