The Cosmetic Surgical Center Offers Body Sculpting Procedures for Summer Slimming

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --The Cosmetic Surgical Center offers a wide variety of state-of-the-art body sculpting procedures and technology that California patients can take advantage of as summer kicks into full swing. In combination with proper diet and exercise, advanced body sculpting technology allows each patient to achieve the ideal results they desire with the skilled, experienced guidance of Dr. Patino and his highly-trained staff who use safe, innovative cosmetic surgical techniques and offer advanced body contouring options. The body contouring procedures at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito are designed to improve the problems of sagging skin, excess fat, loss of healthy skin volume and weak or undefined muscle tone. Good candidates for body contouring are men and women in good health who are interested in improving their appearance.



Dr. Patino’s California-area cosmetic surgery practice boasts the close personal attention and individual care that their patients have come to rely upon when considering the wide variety of cosmetic surgical options available. Dr. Patino and his team personally guide each patient through the decision making process to ensure that specific needs are met and healthy guidelines are followed. The initial consultation focuses on recommendations based on patient goals and what Dr. Patino believes will best suit each unique body.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center

The Cosmetic Surgical Center offers a wide selection of body contouring procedures in Oakland, Berkeley and surrounding areas of California for patients gearing up to look and feel their most confident as the summer months advance. These include standard and advanced Liposuction procedures, the ‘Mommy Makeover’ that often includes a breast lift, breast augmentation and liposuction, new SmartLipo techniques that minimize the invasiveness and downtime, Fat Transfers to build up areas that lose plumpness and firmness with fat from areas that have excess, and the Tummy Tuck for slimming tough-to-reach spots that crunches just won’t tighten up. Dr. Patino helps rejuvenate problem areas that may result from aging, pregnancy, lifestyle or genetics with new body contouring procedures that can enhance and improve every patient’s poolside self-confidence. To learn more, visit them online at www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.