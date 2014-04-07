The Countess Group Announces Availability of Customized Workshops for Corporations and Non-Profits

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2014 --The Countess Group, a strategic marketing and communications consultancy, today announced availability of customized workshops for corporations and non-profits to help employees understand how to use social media and email marketing to grow their visibility and revenue.



Ken Countess, The Countess Group’s Managing Director and an accredited Constant Contact Platinum Solution Provider and Authorized Local Expert, conducts 60-80 marketing seminars each year, both in a classroom setting and through online webinars.



Finding a great demand and need among organizations to enhance their strategic use of social media, Countess has developed courseware that can be delivered onsite or via remote learning to enable employees to ramp up their knowledge and ability to apply these tools quickly and without leaving their workplace.



“It’s important that employees – regardless of whether they are marketers or members of other departments – understand how they can positively influence their employer’s success by learning essential principles. We offer interactive, practical solutions with timely, relevant information about their industry, on-demand,” Countess said.



Parties interested in learning more about customized seminars can contact The Countess Group at 1-407-614-6144 or at 1-844-SOCIAL-3 (1-844-762-4853).



“Our public seminars, already attended by over 2,000 attendees, provide the most up-to-date information about how to conduct marketing campaigns to grow organizations,” Countess remarked. “We demonstrate best practice ways to boost revenue and profit in personalized settings. We always follow-up with attendees to be sure their questions have been answered, too.”



Registration for public seminars is easy, and most are offered free of charge. Interested individuals can visit The Countess Group’s event calendar at http://bit.ly/seminars2014. The calendar is updated weekly.



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:



- Strategic Marketing

- Marketing Communications

- Corporate Communications

- Email Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Public Relations

- Internet/Website Development and Optimization

- Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

- Lead/Demand Generation

- Customer Relationship Management

- Sales Channel Development

- Sales Training and Support

- Trade Show Support



Now in its 14th year, the company is led by Ken Countess, an award-winning marketer and an accredited, nationally recognized expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing. Ken’s approach to educating audiences how to use email marketing and social media tools such as #LinkedIn, #Facebook and #Twitter to build their business has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the country.



Mr. Countess has held executive management positions at several Fortune 100 companies and has been a senior partner at Ascend Marketing, a 35-person marketing firm. While with such well-known companies as Motorola, Marriott, and Caremark (now CVS), Ken has been responsible for creation and delivery of multiple successful sales growth strategies, strategic messaging and communications, and change management programs for worldwide markets.



Learn more about The Countess Group at http://www.MarketYourBusiness.co (Editor’s note: not .com). Find us on Facebook (facebook.com/TheCountessGroup), Twitter (twitter.com/CountessGroup), Google+ (google.com/+TheCountessGroup), Pinterest (pinterest.com/CountessGroup), and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-countess-group-ccg)



