The Countess Group's Ken Countess Achieves Master Certification with Constant Contact

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Ken Countess, Managing Director of The Countess Group, has become Master Certified by Constant Contact®, Inc., the trusted marketing advisor to more than 650,000 small organizations worldwide.



To achieve this Master Certification, the highest level of Constant Contact's Solution Provider partner education, Ken has completed a rigorous curriculum with five levels of assessment. These assessments include a Constant Contact knowledge exam, proven customer satisfaction results, and an interview and consultation, among other significant measurements. This comprehensive program ensures that when a business chooses to work with a Master Certified Solution Provider, they are getting the services of an expert with proven results.



"As a Master Certified Platinum-level Solution Provider since the program's inception, The Countess Group has been able to help small businesses/nonprofits gain an unfair advantage over their competition by teaching them how to use marketing tools that are so important in today's environment," said Countess. "We demystify the complex world of marketing and are committed to our clients' success."



The Countess Group is a strategic marketing and communications consultancy now in its 16th year. Ken Countess has held executive management positions at such well?known companies as Motorola, Marriott and Caremark, where he provided award?winning leadership for the fastest growing divisions of these industry leaders.



Today as an award?winning marketer and internationally recognized, accredited expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Ken's approach to educating audiences about how to use email marketing and social media tools such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter to build their business or non?profit has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the world.



"When working with a Master Certified Solution Provider, small businesses can feel confident that they are receiving top-notch business assistance," said Catherine Kniker, chief channel officer and vice president, international, Constant Contact. "By completing Master Certification, Ken has demonstrated advanced knowledge in online marketing best practices and a proven track record in delivering measurable results for their clients."



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:



·Strategic Marketing

·Marketing Communications

·Corporate Communications

·Email Marketing

·Social Media Marketing

·Public Relations

·Internet/Website Development and Optimization

·Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

·Lead/Demand Generation

·Sales Training and Support

·Trade Show Support



Learn more about Ken Countess and The Countess Group at www.MarketYourBusiness.co.



