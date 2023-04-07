The Crew at Go Solar Energy Texas Educates Homeowners on How to Bundle Their Roof and Solar Panels

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2023 --Go Solar Texas, a leading provider of solar energy TX, is pleased to announce their latest consumer educational program. "Homeowners can save both time and resources when they bundle their roof and solar panel installation," share the company owners. "However, it's vital that they work with a professional crew for both, to ensure a quality job from start to finish."



Before calling solar installers, the team at Go Solar Texas encourages property owners to consider their structure's roof. "A roof needs to be in relatively good condition, to support solar panels and their racking system," they note. "Also, remember that a contractor usually needs to remove solar panels before they can access the roof for needed repairs. Property owners do well to consider a new roof before solar panel installation."



Not only will a new roof provide a great foundation for solar panels but these two investments can also increase property values. According to some studies, homes with solar panels sell for about 4% more than their counterparts, claim the owners. "A new roof is also a great way to boost home values," they state. "So, if you're considering one, why not consider the other, for maximum returns on your investment?



With this in mind, the owners note the best choice for bundling a roof and solar panels. "It helps to talk to both contractors at once," they share. "Get a few quotes from roofing contractors and tell them that you're considering solar panels once the roof is installed. Solar panels typically outlive most cheap shingle roofs. Your contractor might then suggest a shingle type or other material that should last about as long as those panels if not longer."



Next, a property owner should get solar installation quotes as well, but also tell the installer that you're planning a new roof installation. "The solar installer can recommend roofing options that provide the best support for your solar system. They might also notice some changes needed to ensure they work effectively. For instance, a satellite dish on the roof can block those panels. Since a roofer will usually remove that dish, consider having it installed elsewhere on the property once the roof is in place."



Property owners should also remember that they can usually claim a healthy tax credit for solar panel installation, note the owners. "Not all solar energy companies in Texas make sure to remind their customers of their potential credits! If you're considering a new roof, note if you can also claim some of that cost on your tax returns. If so, bundling them together can mean maximum savings (up to 30% credited) when it's time to file your returns. On the other hand, you might want to spread out the two projects over two different tax years, so you get a credit during each year."



Having roofers on the property can also be a great time to consider other means of lowering your utility costs and saving energy year-round, they note. For instance, high-quality insulation can keep in your heating and cooling, reducing your energy bills. "If a roofer is on your property tearing off the shingles and decking, have them check the insulation. They might also note damage to roof vents, which can mean trapped humidity in the home. Have all this work done at once, to ensure an energy-efficient property."



