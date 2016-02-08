The Cryos Wine Chiller Launches as the World's First and Only Instant Wine Chiller

Milton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Serving wine at the wrong temperature significantly alters its flavor and aroma, the Cryos, chills white or red wines to any desired temperature in less than 60 seconds.



Only one thing can destroy the taste of a good glass of wine, and that is temperature.



For too many years our immediate circumstances have dictated the temperature of wines we consume. For example, red wines served in restaurants are often stored above commercial refrigeration units or ovens that emit heat, causing wines to become warm. Serving red wine too warm causes the flavor to present itself as harsh and acidic, and the wine ultimately loses its artful chemistry intended by the winemaker. Similarly, white wines are typically refrigerated, causing white wine to be over-chilled resulting in loss of flavor altogether. It is a common misconception that red wine should not be chilled when in actuality, most red wine is recommended to be served between 55-65 degrees. Many winemakers indicate the drinking temperature directly on the label.



The Cryos Wine Chiller can chill a glass or a full bottle to the winemaker's perfect temperature recommendation, so you can enjoy the artful craftsmanship at its finest potential.



With the Cryos Wine Chiller's brilliant touch screen, all of its functions can be controlled with the touch of a finger. You can select whether chilling a glass or bottle, red or white and even the varietal of grape. No matter what selection is chosen, your wine will be chilled to the perfect temperature in less than 60 seconds, offering the flavor and artistry intended by the winemaker. The Cryos Wine Chiller is always ready. Whether a party of 1 or 100, the Cryos Wine Chiller can meet any and every demand and can continuously chill wine for any occasion.



Its elegant design makes this invention the perfect solution for any home and it neatly fits under any household cabinet. It can handle any wine glass from stemless to the tallest of stems and for those times you want to chill an entire bottle, the Cryos Wine Chiller accommodates several styles of decanters.



Join in on the Cryos Wine Chiller Kickstarter campaign, launched Tuesday January 26, 2016. Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cryoswinechiller/cryos-wine-chiller



