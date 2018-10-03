The Crypto Watch and Crypto Invest Summit Partner to Educate Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Investors

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Crypto Invest Summit (CIS), the World's largest investment focused cryptocurrency and blockchain conference, has partnered with The Crypto Watch to introduce their first ever Crypto Trading Track, the latest addition to their pre-existing line up of content-heavy breakout sessions. Each track is designed to specialize in various highly sought-after topics with the goal of increasing adoption, usability, development, and collaboration.



The track, just like the rest of Crypto Invest Summit, is focussed on education and responsible investing and will focus on topics ranging from Crypto Investing 101 to Understanding Market Movements and Investing like a Venture Capitalist. Each session will be led by members of The Crypto Watch and some will be joined by special guest experts.



"With headlining speakers like Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper and some of the largest most well-respected blockchain investors and venture capitalists from around the world, thousands flock to every Crypto Invest Summit," said Josef Holm and Alon Goren, Co-Founders of CIS. "It's always been our goal to get into the minds of these experts and educate the audience on their best practices. We couldn't think of a better partner than The Crypto Watch to lead the Crypto Trading Track."



All CIS attendees will have access to this track, but seats in this exclusive track will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Here's what the heavy hitters and founding members of The Crypto Watch Had to say about the partnership:



"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Crypto Invest Summit this year," said Randall Crowder. "Josef and Alon have created one of the must-attend crypto events of the year. This year's CIS will set the standard for conferences all over the world as we immerse attendees in not only next-level educational opportunities but also enable experience-based networking to build stronger relationships across the crypto community."



Chase Hero added, "Blockchain is a gamechanger and people all over the world are excited to be a part of this movement. The Crypto Watch is the number one destination to learn more, so it's only natural that we partner with the number one crypto conference. At CIS this year, we're bringing people together to forge the relationships that will underpin an ecosystem that will change the world."



Zak Folkman said, "It is exciting to have the opportunity to share how ordinary people can radically transform their lives with cryptocurrency. CIS and The Watchers are proud to be on the forefront of cryptocurrency education making this amazing new technology accessible to everyone."



"Every year Crypto Invest Summit proves to be the marquee event that everyone on the West Coast talks about and my East Coast friends fly in for," said Dan Fleyshman. "1000's of people flock to this Summit annually due to the quality of speakers, the overall production and execution. I'm honored to be a part of it again."



Ty Cody stated, "The dot-com era was significant, but the age of blockchain will dwarf it. We are talking about an unprecedented evolution of how we manage and track the transfer of not only value, but also data, identity, and content. With blockchain, we've been given a second once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so it's an honor for The Crypto Watch to work with CIS to ensure we educate as many people as possible. Remember, the key to seizing any opportunity is showing up, so you're already behind the power curve if you don't join us October 22-24 in LA at CIS this year."



About Crypto Invest Summit

Sold-out in 2017, CIS, comes back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd. The summit brings together angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups/entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, and members of the media. Previous headliners include Tim Draper, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, David Siemer, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, and Apolo Ohno. More information and press passes at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io/