The Dangers of Choosing the Wrong Advisor

Blackpool, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --Pennington, McClane and Associates are warning of the dangers of employing the wrong type of advisor after securing a tax refund of £30,000 in only 30 days for a man who had been told by a firm of solicitors that the matter was very complicated and could take many years. The Client, a Mr Steer had overpaid his income tax by £30,000 before leaving the UK in 2006. Since then he had failed to submit his tax returns and had been outside the jurisdiction as a non resident.



On returning to the UK in 2011 he had asked a family friend, a solicitor with no experience in tax work to try to recover the monies for him. Despite claiming that the matter was complex and that it would take some time, HMRC records show that the solicitor only sent 2 letters to HMRC and that the matter was not being dealt with. Overwhelmed by the nature of the work, the Solicitor had simply left the matter alone and continued to keep delaying Mr Steer. Within 2 days of being assigned the case, Kevin Pennington, an experienced tax consultant was in tough with HMRC and had negotiated a pathway towards the repayment.



Within 14 days all back tax returns had been completed and submitted and by day 30 HMRC had accepted the clients position and issued the repayment. Speaking from his Blackpool Offices, Kevin Pennington said “This case illustrates the need to choose the correct type of advisor”. He continued “ Mr Steer would have been issued this repayment over 24 months ago if he had chosen Pennington, McClane & Associates, rather than a friend who was effectively a criminal solicitor with no tax experience.” For more details, you can visit penningtonmcclaneassociates.co.uk/index1.html.



