The Deo Gratias Company Releases New Product Line of Catholic Saint USB Flash Drives

Cullman, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --The Deo Gratias Company, combining technology and the Catholic faith, has just released a line of twelve USB flash drives encased in renderings of favorite saints. Now Catholics can proudly carry reminders of their beloved companions in this unusual and useful tool.



The Deo Gratias Company's CEO, Erik Gershfeld, found that it was easy to find merchandise that showed support for sports teams or pop culture identities, but not much was available that communicated a Catholic's appreciation for the faith. This void prompted him to create a line of twelve saint flash drives as an innovative way to bring the Catholic faith out from the church and into practical, everyday life.



As one user said, "I love looking down at my laptop to see a cool little St. Michael sticking out of the USB port. I'm swamped with projects, surrounded by a very secular workplace, and here's my favorite St. Michael, reminding me that I have his intercession to get me through. It's been a great conversation starter too."



Each 8 GB flash drive is encased in a colorful, fresh, artistic depiction of a Catholic saint with a removable cap and a handy clip to securely attach the drive to a backpack, belt loop or key chain. Saints include Our Lady of Fatima, St. Therese, St. Padre Pio, St. Patrick, St. Michael the Archangel, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Francis, St. Nicholas, St. Benedict, St. Joseph, The Sacred Heart of Jesus and a Crucifix.



"I have a bunch of teenagers. Holy cards disappear into books, and statues don't really interest them, but these flash drives are awesome! Even the boys think they're cool and have no problem 'flashing' their faith in public view. Thanks Deo Gratias!" ~ From a happy customer and mother of seven.



The complete line of Catholic saint flash drives are sold on the company's website, deogratiasco.com, and at various retail stores. The website also offers dealer rates for resale opportunities.



