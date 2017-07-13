Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --The DevOps Institute (DOI), the continuous learning community around emerging DevOps practices, training and certification, is proud to announce the launch of a new certification: DevOps Leader (DOL). This unique course provides the insights, techniques and innovative approaches needed by modern IT leaders involved in a DevOps cultural transformation within their organization. DevOps Leader is the newest certification in the DevOps Institute's DevOps Practitioner® certification series and will be delivered by DOI's global channel of Registered Education Partners.



The DevOps Leader course was authored by Mustafa Kapadia (@MKapadiaTweets), a well-respected DevOps service line leader and digital transformation expert. Kapadia designed the course around the ideal DevOps Leader--a tactical or strategic individual who helps design, influence, implement or motivate the cultural transformation proven to be a critical success factor in DevOps adoption. The most successful DevOps leaders understand the human dynamics of cultural change and are equipped with practices, methods, and tools to engage people across the DevOps spectrum. The need for transformational leaders was also cited in the recently published 2017 State of DevOps Report from Puppet Labs and DORA and is addressed in this course.



"Through DevOps, organizations can bring software to market faster, with better quality, fewer defects, reduced risk and shortened lead times," says Kapadia. "This course is essential for any IT professional involved in transforming their enterprises' digital strategy."



IT team leaders, managers, directors, business stakeholders, practitioners and change agents, tool providers and systems integrators, and DevOps consultants will find this course particularly helpful as they explore key DevOps leadership topics, including:



- DevOps and time to market

- Business and IT perspectives

- Key differences between DevOps IT and traditional IT

- Planning and organization

- Performance and culture

- Measurement differences

- Becoming a DevOps organization - design principles

- Focusing on what matters

- Organizing work

- Sharing information

- Metrics

- Value stream mapping

- Squad model

- Squads

- Tribes

- Chapters

- Guilds

- Managing culture change

- Types of culture

- Types of changes

- Managing change

- Popular tools and key practices



"The DevOps Leader course exemplifies the true meaning of being an effective DevOps Leader," said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "This is not your typical leadership management class. The content represents the most current and emerging practices that are delivering real value to real organizations. After taking DOL, candidates will be equipped to lead an innovative DevOps transformation within their organization, which will enable them to deliver high-quality software faster and more frequently."



For more information, visit http://devopsinstitute.com/courses/#DOL.



About Mustafa Kapadia

Mustafa Kapadia is a Service Line Leader for IBM's Digital Transformation DevOps practice, a business advisory practice focused on helping large enterprises transform their software and application delivery. He is an expert in DevOps, cloud, mobile, analytics, application development, outsourcing, and offshoring. Prior to joining IBM, Mustafa was a management consultant with Deloitte's Strategy & Operations practice. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, is an avid blogger (when time permits), a speaker, and an advisor to startup companies.



About The DevOps Institute

The DevOps Institute is the global learning community around emerging DevOps practices and is bringing enterprise level DevOps training and certification to the IT market. Working with digital influencers from our Board of Regents, strategic examination partner PEOPLECERT, and the DevOps Express vendor consortium, DOI has set the quality standard for relevant, current and sustainable DevOps course content and certification.



