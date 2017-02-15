The DevOps Institute Announces the Release of the New DevOps Test Engineering (DTE) Course

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --The DevOps Institute (DOI) is proud to announce the newest course in its DevOps Practitioner series: DevOps Test Engineering (DTE). DTE is unique in the testing training and certification market as it is the first course available that addresses testing in a DevOps environment. This includes the active use of test automation, testing earlier in the development cycle, and instilling testing skills in developers, quality assurance, security, and operational teams. DTE is relevant for any modern IT professional involved in defining or deploying a DevOps testing strategy for their organization.



Undeniably, testing is a vitally important component of any successful IT release. Without the knowledge of proper testing, software can—sometimes very publicly—fail, causing unnecessary downtime, loss of customer trust, and decreased revenues, not to mention perception of a company's reliability. However, time-to-market pressure are counterintuitive to traditional software testing best practices. Compounding this balance, historically training and certification in testing has been for software developers.



With the advent of DevOps and the movement to break down silos between developers and operations, it becomes critically important that all members of an IT team—regardless of what tools they use, or role they play—understand the essentials of testing.



"Testing engineering is the backbone of DevOps and the primary key for successful DevOps pipelines," says Marc Hornbeek, author of the DTE course. "Anyone serious about DevOps will benefit from the comprehensive understanding of DevOps Test Engineering provided by this course."



In the DTE course, participants experience an inclusive learning environment focusing on the methodology required for a DevOps culture. Candidates learn:



- The purpose, benefits, concepts and vocabulary of DevOps testing



- How DevOps testing differs from other types of testing



- The importance all IT roles play within testing



- DevOps testing strategies, best practices, infrastructure, tools, automation, and results analysis



- Strategies for selecting test tools and implementing test automation



- Integration of DevOps testing into Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery workflow



The audience for DTE includes quality assurance managers, testers and quality assurance teams, software engineers, software developers, DevOps engineers, IT managers, project managers, release managers and delivery staff, maintenance and support staff, as well as anyone involved in testing tool selection.



Successfully passing the certification exam leads to the candidate's designation as a certified DevOps Test Engineer (DTE). The certification is governed and maintained by DOI, and exams are delivered through DOI's strategic partner PEOPLECERT, an independent, global examination partner.



The entire DevOps Practitioner series of courses supports IT roles for today's enterprises. Each new DevOps certification course is focused towards continually addressing the emerging and growing needs of IT professionals and organizations worldwide.



Successive to DOI's flagship entry level course, DevOps Foundation®, and the new DTE course, the DevOps Practitioner series also includes:



- Certified Agile Service Manager (CASM)® - Available now

- Certified Agile Process Owner (CAPO)® - Available now

- Continuous Delivery Architecture (CDA) - Expected delivery (Q2 2017)

- DevSecOps Engineering (DSOE) - Expected delivery (Q2 2017)

- DevOps Leader - Expected delivery (Q2 2017)

- Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) - Expected delivery (Q3 2017)

- DevOps Professional - Expected delivery (Q3 2017)



In addition, learners who have passed DOI's qualifications will be awarded a digital badge as a means of showcasing their achievements. Learners can share their success online by displaying digital badges via social media sites.



About The Course Author

Marc Hornbeek is a DevOps consultant with over 39 years experience architecting, designing, developing, and managing high-performance solutions for IT and engineering infrastructures. He is a regular speaker, blogger, and author of the DevOps Continuous Delivery Architecture (CDA) course and the DevOps Test Engineering (DTE) course. He is a 41-year member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and awarded "2016 Outstanding Engineer" by the IEEE Region 6 Western United States for his career contributions to the field of automation applied to networks, protocols, testing, labs, and DevOps.



About The DevOps Institute

The DevOps Institute (DOI) is the global learning community around emerging DevOps practices and is bringing enterprise level DevOps training and certification to the IT market. Working with recognized thought leaders, strategic examination partner PEOPLECERT, and DevOps Express, DOI has set the quality standard for relevant, current and sustainable DevOps course content and certification.



About The DevOps Institute's Registered Education Partners

DOI Registered Education Partners (REPs) are a rapidly growing international community of training, consultancy, and tool providers currently located in over 20 countries. REPs are assessed and accredited by PEOPLECERT, an independent, global examination partner, and are equipped with licensed go-to-market instructor and learner course materials from DOI.



