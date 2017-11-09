Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --The DevOps Institute (DOI), the Continuous Learning Community around emerging DevOps practices, education and certification, is proud to announce the launch of a new non- certification course: Value Stream Mapping for DevOps (VSM). Value Stream Mapping is a key practice for increasing flow, eliminating waste and understanding how IT delivers value to its customers. VSM for DevOps is the first in a series of non-certification "Drilldown" course offered by the DevOps Institute and is a complement to its line of DevOps Practitioner® certification series courses. All courses are delivered by DOI's global channel of Registered Education Partners.



The Value Stream Mapping for DevOps course provides a practical understanding and hands-on experience with value stream mapping. The course was authored by Mike Orzen (@MikeOrzen), a prominent Lean IT thought leader and author of two publications: Lean IT and the Lean IT Field Guide.



"DevOps is the next step in creating flow across and beyond the IT value stream," says Mike Orzen. "The value stream is all of the steps that are currently performed to deliver products and services to end-users and customers - whether they add value or not. Value stream mapping has been identified as a critical skill for organizations adopting a DevOps approach."



Developers and operational staff, IT managers, project managers, continuous delivery architects, security professionals, business stakeholders, and anyone involved in defining a DevOps strategy and program will find this course particularly helpful as they explore key Value Stream Mapping for DevOps topics, including:



Value stream mapping methods

Understanding how value stream mapping applies to DevOps

Learning to value stream map by doing

Common mistakes when using value stream mapping

Tools to apply now



"We are delighted to announce that our first Drilldown course is Value Stream Mapping for DevOps," says Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "To better understand DevOps, you need to first understand Lean principles in order to understand flow. Lean helps organizations manage and improve how we create and flow customer value with the least amount of effort."



The DevOps Institute will be developing other Drilldown courses in the near future. This series of non-certification workshops "drills down" more deeply into a topic or practice that may have been introduced in another course. Drilldown courses are very focused and provide more prescriptive guidance and practical experience for the learner. Since these courses are designed as complementary "plugins" to its existing certification portfolio, DOI's global network of education partners will offer the Drilldown courses as bundles or as stand-alone offerings.



About Mike Orzen

With a consulting and coaching career spanning more than 20 years, Mike Orzen has gathered a unique blend of lean, IT, healthcare, and operations experience that he uses to coach organizations pursuing enterprise excellence. His personable approach and people-first philosophy have inspired leaders and empowered workforces to successfully apply conscious awareness, lean management, and enterprise excellence practices in many complex work environments.



He is the co-author of Lean IT: Enabling and Sustaining Your Lean Transformation winner of a Shingo Research Award, and The Lean IT Field Guide. He holds degrees from Stanford University, the University of Oregon, and is certified in management accounting, production and inventory control, project management, Agile, and Lean IT. Mike teaches with LEI, the Shingo Institute, and The Ohio State University Fisher School of Business. He helps companies on lean journeys through Mike Orzen & Associates.



About The DevOps Institute

The DevOps Institute is the global continuous learning community for emerging DevOps practices. DevOps Institute's vision is to facilitate a community where members have access to the most innovative, inspirational and transformational DevOps content, courses and certifications around emerging DevOps practices and principles. We strive to provide content that inspires discussion, collaboration, and transformation.



