Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --The DevOps Institute (DOI), the continuous learning community around emerging DevOps practices, training and certification, today announced it has launched a new competency-based certification: Continuous Delivery Architecture (CDA) in partnership with Pearson, the world's learning company. Built upon the principles and practices of Pearson's bestselling book "Continuous Delivery" by Jez Humble and David Farley and the "Continuous Delivery LiveLessons" video course by Jez Humble, the CDA course equips IT professionals with the broad-based competencies necessary to architect and orchestrate effective and efficient automated deployment pipelines. CDA is the newest certification in DOI's DevOps Practitioner® series and will be delivered by DOI's global channel of Registered Education Partners.



"Through our lifelong learning partnership with the DevOps Institute, we're harnessing the power of digital learning to equip IT professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to increase their employability in today's highly competitive workforce," said Chris Guzikowski, Executive Editor, Pearson.



The course author is Marc Hornbeek, a well-respected IT professional and IEEE Engineer award recipient. While the core content is derived from Pearson's "Continuous Delivery" book and video course, Hornbeek supplemented the concepts with emerging practices such as containers and microservices. The result is a proven set of practices that any Continuous Delivery Architect could apply to the automation of any deployment pipeline or automated toolchain.



As part of the Pearson partnership, each learner will be provided digital access to the "Continuous Delivery" ebook and video LiveLessons. The course materials will also include practical artifacts, templates and lexicons collected by Mr. Hornbeek to assist learners post-class. The course culminates in a certification exam administered by PEOPLECERT, DOI's examination partner. Successful exam candidates will be designated as "Continuous Delivery Architects" and will be issued a certificate and digital badge.



"The purpose of this course and its associated exam is to impart comprehensive knowledge of Continuous Delivery vocabulary, principles, practices, automation and value," said Hornbeek. "CDA is intended for development, quality assurance, security and operational professionals who are engaged in end-to-end DevOps software development from idea conception through live production operations."



The course will explore key Continuous Delivery Architecture topics, including



Goals, history, terminology, and pipeline

The importance, practices, and transformation of a DevOps collaborative culture

Design practices, such as modular design and microservices

Continuous Integration (CI), such as version control, builds, and remediation

Tenets and best practices of Continuous Testing (CT)

Continuous Delivery and Deployment (CD): packaging, containers, and release

Continuous Monitoring (CM): monitoring and analysis infrastructure, process, and apps

Infrastructure and tools: frameworks, tools, and infrastructure as code

Security Assurance: DevSecOps

The opportunity to hear and share real life scenarios



This course will be particularly relevant to automation architects, release engineers, infrastructure teams, security professionals, quality assurance and other roles that contribute to the software delivery value stream.



"By partnering with Pearson, we are able to leverage their extensive expertise in new learning tools and educational training materials," said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "With this course, DevOps Institute candidates will be able to better understand tangible techniques for delivering high-quality software faster and more frequently."



For more information, visit: http://devopsinstitute.com/courses/#CDA.



About Marc Hornbeek

Marc Hornbeek is a DevOps consultant with over 39-years experience architecting, designing, developing, and managing high-performance solutions for IT and engineering infrastructures. He is a regular speaker, blogger, and author of the DevOps Continuous Delivery Architecture (CDA) course and the DevOps Test Engineering (DTE) course. He is a 41-year member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and awarded "2016 Outstanding Engineer" by the IEEE Region 6 Western United States for his career contributions to the field of automation applied to networks, protocols, testing, labs, and DevOps.



About Pearson

Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives.



For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.



About The DevOps Institute

The DevOps Institute is the continuous learning community around emerging DevOps practices. Working with recognized thought leaders and strategic examination partner PEOPLECERT, the DevOps Institute is setting the quality standard for DevOps competency-based qualifications.



