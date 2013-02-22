The Differing Industrial Deafness Claims

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2013 --There are still a number of misconceptions about industrial deafness, its causes and repercussions. Many people view deafness as a natural part of the ageing process and consider it as an unavoidable by-product of growing older. It is sometimes not given the credence and importance that it deserves with some people even considering deafness to be a laughing matter. Oversized ear horns have long been a staple of comedy shows and cartoons. Poking fun at an affliction can lessen its significance.



Many cases of industrial deafness are caused by prolonged exposure to loud noises in the workplace without the correct safety equipment and training. Anybody who has lost their whole or partial hearing due to insufficient health and safety standards may be entitled to make a personal injury claim.



Industrial deafness can lead to many negative repercussions, both personal and professional, in later life. Total or partial deafness can lead to an impaired personal life. A sufferer may risk missing out on conversation with loved ones and an impaired enjoyment of television, film and music.



Additionally, the professional life of an industrial deafness sufferer can be significantly affected as well. The complete or partial loss of hearing can lead to difficulties finding further work and subsequent losses of earning. People who work in industries that are reliant upon their hearing may be unable to fulfil their duties and struggle to find work.



These losses of earning and private problems can be claimed against and compensated. A Personal Injury Claim will take into account all of the monetary and personal losses that have been incurred since the affliction took hold.



It is not just complete and total deafness that constitutes industrial deafness. Any affliction that impairs the hearing of the sufferer may be considered as industrial deafness on the condition that it was caused by the negligence or recklessness of an employer.



This includes the affliction tinnitus, which is a blanket term for a number of different ailments concerning the hearing. Tinnitus concerns the hissing, humming, ringing and buzzing that may be in the ears as a result of insufficient health and safety equipment and training in the workplace.



Industrial deafness can take a considerable time to manifest itself. This may make it more difficult for the affected parties to identify the hearing problems as industrial deafness. This however does not diminish the sufferer’s entitlement to make a personal injury claim. A claim can be made even 20 years after the sufferer has left the offending industry.



