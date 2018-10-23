The Divisible Is a New Dystopian Film Turning Current U.S. Political Trauma Into Grassroots Action

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --The current U.S. administration has drawn fans and critics from both sides of the aisle.



THE DIVISIBLE is a new short film currently in development that pleads the case for more open-minded political views. In the film, an alt-right candidate wins the presidency. Once inaugurated, he begins to take drastic, fear-based actions in the name of "safety", which diminish the rights of those who are often marginalized.



At the center of the story is a mixed-race family: a white mother, black father and their biracial son. Political unrest rises in a country under upheaval, and racial tension reaches a critical boiling point. Desperate to keep their young son safe, the interracial couple must make impossible decisions, and ultimately suffer the consequences.



THE DIVISIBLE stars Marcus T. Thomas as the father, Thomas. He began his career on stage, and his latest roles include William's father on THIS IS US, CRIMINAL MINDS, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, and BLACK-ISH. Marcus will be directing and co-wrote the film with Nicole R. Starrett, who also stars as the mother, Esme. She recently starred opposite James Franco and Camilla Belle in THE MAD WHALE, and is an award-winning content producer. Marcus and Nicole are both executive producers. Their on-screen son, Tyler, is played by Mateo Ray.



The goal of THE DIVISIBLE is to encourage Americans to vote, so they can make the multiplicity of their voices heard. The film's website includes links to the national voter registry to make it easy for people to verify the status of their registration.



To help complete the production of the film and get it ready to show to audiences across the country, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Seed & Spark. The campaign concludes on November 14, 2018 and will bring in the funds necessary to deliver this project from page to screen.