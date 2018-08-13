The Dodge Division Has Ranked World Famous Gary Barbera the #1 Dodge Dealer Spanning Six States

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard in Philadelphia, has just been ranked #1 again by the Dodge Division spanning six states, which essentially encompasses the entire Mid-Atlantic region. The six states, as reported by the Dodge Division ranking, include; Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Gary says, "Thirty years of being #1, and the toughest part about being #1 is staying there."



The three-decade success of Barbera's Autoland revolves around Gary Barbera's motto; Price, selection, and a strong focus on company culture of leading, coaching, and mentoring. Barbera has had clients from as far as Germany inquire about their large selection of Dodge models because of their high volume, no haggle, policy. Barbera would not reveal the local purchasers but would admit that many are household names who we watch and listen to throughout the Delaware Valley.



Gary says "If you build it they will come. Dodge continues to make the fastest production vehicle, the Dodge Demon. The Demon hit 0-60 in 2.3 seconds and has made Porsche dial 9-1-1." The Demon is the first-ever factory produced car engineered with torque reserve to deliver increased levels of power and torque at launch. Dodge has released a complete line of vehicles that are revving up the market including the Challenger, Charger and Durango models. For more information visit to Dodge.



About The World Famous Barbera's on the Boulevard

Nearly three decades as Philadelphia's number one volume FCA dealer, the Barbera family from Northeast Philly and Archbishop Ryan High School, continue to be a competitive automotive dealership offering new and pre-owned inventories of Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep vehicles. His "Barbera Cares" program, is a caring partner in the community and collaborates with many charities big and small, donating time and money to organizations who need hope. That is the epitome of the Gary Barbera culture.