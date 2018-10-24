Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2018 --In America and beyond dogs are near-universally recognized as man's best friend. Unfortunately, this doesn't change the fact that due to circumstances they often end up in shelters, in danger and in need of help.



The good news is, the Dog Biscuit Challenge is a fun way to both draw attention to this problem and raise funds to help as many pets in need as possible.



The Challenge is simple: a person challenges a friend, family member, or co-worker to either make a donation to a shelter, rescue or at dogbiscuitchallenge.org to help dogs in need or make a video of themselves eating a dog biscuit, within 72 hours. The initial excitement surrounding The Challenge is rising fast.



"We want to help homeless pets and have fun doing it," commented Kevin Elisar. "We know this is going to be an amazing success, that not only helps lots of pets in need but also delivers memories people will have a laugh about for years to come."



Dog shelters and rescues are being asked to help spread the word to their supporters, along with pet lovers everywhere, raising awareness of the Dog Biscuit Challenge through a series of events.



So far, the news of The Challenge has been met with a lot of enthusiasm.



Michelle S., from Boston, recently gave a five-star review, "What a great idea this is! My boyfriend and I already support our shelter, so we will donate locally, eat a biscuit on video, challenge 3 friends and share on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Let's show those homeless pets we care!"



About The Dog Biscuit Challenge

Like the ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE, the question is: "Have you ever eaten a dog biscuit? Would you, if it was for a good cause?" That's the idea behind The Dog Biscuit Challenge. Either eat a dog biscuit or make a donation to help homeless pets.



For more information, be sure to visit Dog Biscuit Challenge. Also visit our Youtube Press Release.



Contact: Kevin Ellisar

Email: info@dogbiscuitchallenge.org

Phone (833) 772-2632