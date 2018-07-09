Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2018 --This fall, the Dogtown Presenter's Series is taking Richmond to the Dark Side of the Moon. Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of Pink Floyd's prolific album, the Dogtown Presenter's Series (DPS) seeks to bring together a diverse crowd of music lovers and dance lovers for an unforgettable theater experience. From the artistic vision of Dogtown's Artistic & Executive Director and RVA Dance Collective's Co-Founder and Director, Jess Burgess, Dark Side of the Moon will explore the ideas found in Pink Floyd's music and lyrics through a story of movement.



Through physical dance exploration, Dark Side of the Moon discusses the philosophical and physical elements of existence that can lead to a person's insanity and feelings of an unfulfilled life. The iconic album is a cautionary tale in two parts: the first half describing this unfulfilled life, the second half consisting of individual songs depicting detrimental aspects of society. The philosophical ideas in the second half of the album reflect the madness that is the root cause of the elements explored in the first half of the album.



Dark Side of the Moon's choreography pushes dancers with driven physicality, embodying the linear existence to which we conform in society through part one, while letting disorder and madness take over in the second half, ultimately leading to still one conclusion: "All that's to come and everything under the sun is in tune, but the sun is eclipsed by the moon." Humanity's infinite potential to persist and survive in the face of adversity is represented by the life-giving sun; yet, the sun is still eclipsed by the moon.



This year's DPS is more than a dance performance; it is a collaboration of talented Richmond artists. This one-of-a-kind collaboration features contemporary dance company, RVA Dance Collective with special guests Dogwood Dance Project and RADAR, merging three of Richmond's independent dance companies for one exceptional, large-scale performance supported by an elaborate, moving set and props.



The performance will be visually stunning thanks to its creative, masterful set, currently under construction by local visual artist and photographer, Mike Keeling. Keeling is a resident artist at Crossroads Arts Center, and frequently has gallery installations at ArtWorks Galleries and Studios, as well as Dogtown Dance Theatre. Keeling's constructions are vital to the storytelling component of this evening-length dance work, including dancers manipulating a 10-foot slide throughout the entirety of the work, alongside a human-sized, revolving hamster wheel resting on a 12-foot mountain depicting the eponymous moon.



The Dogtown Presenter's Series is intended to be a fully immersive experience, showing dance can be accessible to everyone, regardless of their prior experiences or relationship with dance.



"You don't have to enjoy modern dance to enjoy Dark Side of the Moon, and you don't have to enjoy Dark Side of the Moon to enjoy this truly unique showcase of amazing RVA modern dance talent," says choreographer, Jess Burgess. "The visual components of this year's Presenter's Series will be stunning and unlike anything RVA has ever seen. The work of Mike Keeling is the perfect compliment to these talented dancers and the album. We are so excited for September."



Experience the Dark Side of the Moon September 21, 22, 28 and 29. Friday shows are at 7 pm, Saturday shows are at 3:30 and 7 pm. For additional information about the Dogtown Presenter's Series: Dark Side of the Moon, as well as other upcoming shows, please visit dogtowndancetheatre.com.



About Dogtown Dance Theatre

Dogtown Dance Theatre is a home for performing artists to create and present their work while developing the skills needed to thrive. We seek to enliven our local community by encouraging expansive creative expression and education across diverse populations. Dogtown acts as a multi-faceted support system for the artists who call the theatre "home." Through our in-house programs and our beautifully renovated historic space, Dogtown strives to facilitate the growth and progress of artists in our community.