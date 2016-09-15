Pahoa, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Much like its namesake, virtually hovering and promising outstanding possibilities, a new site launches to help entrepreneurs "get on the drone train." The Drone Network offers forward-thinkers the chance to get on the right track headed for a six-figure income. From doing home inspections with aerial images to rooftop shots of vacation rentals for VRBO and AirB&B, it seems drones have found a front row seat. And now The Drone Network, the first of its kind in the marketplace, has too.



Offering insider information on how to start and run a drone-related business, the site is a knowledge hub. Thinking outside-the-box and highlighting every kind of drone business startup, Jeremiah Hutchins, owner of The Drone Network said of the launch, "Our slogan is 'Building our business to build yours better.' I think that says it all. We focus more on the success of our membership base and educating them on how to make a great income. In the process, consumers can find the drone service provider they need. It's a win/win."



Businesses like 3D imaging, search and rescue with infrared cameras, and checking solar panels are just a few examples of how to make money with a drone. Hutchins forecasts that over one half-million registered "rouge" operators will morph into at least 80k new businesses.



So how does The Drone Network help that happen? The membership-based site has four options ranging from free to $40 per month. All memberships offer an online listing, business description, image, customer links, and contact information as well as access to the forum. In the forum, members openly chat about topics like how to run a drone business, tax options, advertising, and sales, as well as how to meet Realtors and other business owners. Other topics include what businesses to do with a drone, safety issues, and compliance rules.



The Drone Network doesn't stop there. It offers a package that teaches entrepreneurs everything they need to know about starting a drone business. Now that drone operators are only required to take a driver's license test, it informs how to fly a drone in compliance with the new FAA regulations. It also includes a free consultation and one-month free featured listing on the network.



For more information visit http://www.thedronenetwork.org.



The Drone Network is a free and fee-based membership site that helps entrepreneurs learn and showcase their drone-related business. The network membership includes access to the forums whereby ideas, business solutions, advertising, product discounts, and other features are presented.



Jeremiah Hutchins

Owner, The Drone Network

Jeremiah@thedronenetwork.org

800-838-9394

808-345-7433



http://www.thedronenetwork.org



https://m.facebook.com/worlddronenetwork

https://twitter.com/teamdroneusa