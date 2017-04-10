The Eagle Is a New Watch That Offers Premium Construction at Affordable Prices

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2017 --SGS Watches created The Eagle Pilot Watch to be an alternative to other luxury watches that commonly cost at least $1,000 to purchase. However, the key difference is that The Eagle will cost just $200.



The high price that most watch companies charge is a result of their steep overhead costs. From shipping the products to physical stores to costly marketing campaigns to establish the watch brand as a luxury manufacturer, all of those added costs get passed on to the consumer, even though the watch itself is actually relatively inexpensive to make.



SGS Watches aims to change all of this by shipping watches directly to consumers and eliminating all of the extraneous costs that cause the prices to skyrocket. This is how the company will be able to keep the price of The Eagle down so that general consumers can afford to have premium watches.



Although the cost for the consumer will be significantly lower, The Eagle will not sacrifice on the premium materials that make a luxury watch so special. This includes things like sapphire crystal for the face, which reduces scratches and normal wear and tear. Genuine Italian leather in the strap gives an elegant look and makes The Eagle incredibly comfortable to wear. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.



Buyers will have a choice between Quartz movement and automatic movement. Quartz is highly regarded in the watch industry for its impeccable time-keeping abilities, and automatic movement utilizes the natural movements of the wearer's body throughout the day to keep the watch powered so that it never needs a new battery or to be wound.



To fund the first round of production of The Eagle, SGS Watches has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $20,000 dollars, which it has already reached in its entirety. The campaign will continue until May 4, so it has the opportunity to generate significantly more money. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated over $46,500 from more than 225 backers.



Starting at donations of $150 or more, contributors will receive a quartz model of The Eagle at a discount off the estimated retail price of $199. Products will be shipped to backers starting in September 2017.