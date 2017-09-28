The Easy Meditation Bench Is the Perfect Solution for Stress-Free Life, Introducing Mindfulness On-the-Go

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Mediation has never been easier to incorporate into daily life thanks to the incredibly portable Easy Mediation Bench which is currently is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Designed by renowned certified life coach Jennifer Yip, the founder of Living Life with Jen, the Easy Mediation Bench is a lightweight, portable and compact bench that allows users to meditate anytime, anywhere without the hassle of finding a comfortable solution.



"I was suffering from chronic stress and meditation saved my life," says Yip on the inspiration behind the project. "I believe everyone can meditate. All we need is a conscious breathe and the correct posture to start with. With easy meditation bench, they can achieve it easily and bring mindfulness on the go."



Mindfulness is something everyone can achieve. With the slanted angle design of the bench, users can sit in an up-right posture with a straight spine which reduces back pain and leg numbness in meditation. The easy up-right posture and guided meditation track provided helps to facilitating focus and effortless mediation. The Easy Meditation Bench measures 40cm x 18cm x 2.2cm, and weighs only 1.4kg providing the ultimate portability for busy professionals on the go.



The Easy Meditation Bench is crafted with fine wood and a nice sacred geometry pattern, the flower of life. It is also includes a stylish carrying bag, a 10-minute guided mediation guide, Palo Santo wood sticks, and Palo Santo 100% Pure Essential Oil, all to aid in mediation by reducing stress, anxiety, depression and more.



"We live in a high stress city with high depression, anxiety, and unfortunately suicidal rate. However, most of us still choosing live to work rather than work to live," adds Yip. "Meditation, is the ultimate solution towards stress-free living. With 'Easy Meditation Bench,' everyone can meditate. It is easy, simple and effortless."



The Easy Mediation Bench is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2xYaLcz.



About Easy Mediation Bench

Easy Meditation Bench is created by Jennifer, the founder of Living Life with Jen. Jen is a certified holistic life coach in Hong Kong who helps professionals to co-create a stress-free life through a mixture of dietary and emotion-focused coping strategies. Life never comes easy. Jennifer is here to keep you accountable and assure you that every stumbling block brings you an unexpected turn for the better. Jen believes the best part of life is living it. And we all deserve this vitality in life and it is never too late to get started.



For more information on Easy Meditation Bench please visit https://www.livinglifewithjen.com.