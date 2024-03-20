The Economics of Document Scanning: Long-Term Cost Savings

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2024 --In today's digital age, completive businesses must constantly seek ways to optimize processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. As a team that facilitates paperless transformations, the team at Micro Com Systems breaks down why paperless offices make good sense (and dollars) in 2024. For more, go to

https://www.microcomseattle.com/how-can-micro-com-systems-save-my-business-document-scanning-services/



Document management is often an untapped area of significant savings for many businesses. While many businesses cling to the status quo—or think document scanning and management require increased time and cost—the opposite is often true. Traditional paper-based document systems are not only cumbersome but also expensive to maintain.



Here's a look at the costs associated with paper record storage vs. outsourcing document imaging to a service bureau such as Micro Com Systems.



1. Initial Investment:



- Paper Documents: The initial setup costs for paper-based document systems include purchasing filing cabinets, storage boxes, and other physical storage equipment. Additionally, there are expenses related to printing, copying, and distributing documents.



- Document Scanning: Rather than the expense of document storage or even an in-house scanning solution, Micro Com Systems has invested in high-speed scanners, computers and software. Staff members are fully trained and have experience transitioning paper-based offices to digital systems.



2. Storage Costs:

- Paper Documents: Storing paper documents requires physical space, which comes at a premium in office environments. Businesses must allocate space for filing cabinets, storage rooms, and off-site storage facilities, all of which incur ongoing rental or maintenance costs.



- Document Scanning: Digital documents take up minimal physical space and can be stored on servers, cloud storage platforms, or external hard drives. The cost of digital storage is significantly lower compared to physical storage, especially as cloud storage prices continue to decline—and land prices continue to increase.



3. Retrieval and Access Costs:



- Paper Documents: Locating and accessing paper documents can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Employees may spend valuable time searching through filing cabinets or requesting documents from off-site storage facilities. Additionally, there are costs associated with physically transporting documents between locations.



- Document Scanning: Digital documents can be easily retrieved and accessed with a few clicks, saving time and improving productivity. Employees can quickly search for specific keywords or phrases within documents, eliminating the need for manual searches. The associated costs are minimal compared to the labor and time savings achieved.



4. Security and Compliance Costs:



- Paper Documents: Maintaining the security and compliance of paper documents poses significant challenges. Physical documents are vulnerable to loss, theft, and damage, leading to potential data breaches or compliance violations. Businesses may incur costs related to implementing security measures such as locks, alarms, and surveillance systems.

- Document Scanning: Digital documents can be encrypted, password-protected, and backed up to ensure data security and compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA.



5. Long-Term Cost Savings and ROI:



- Paper Documents: Over time, the costs of maintaining paper-based document systems accumulate due to ongoing expenses for storage, retrieval, security, and compliance. These costs are often unpredictable and can increase as the volume of paper documents grows.



- Document Scanning: While there are initial investments in document scanning solutions, the long-term cost savings are substantial. Businesses can reduce or eliminate expenses related to physical storage, retrieval, security, and compliance. Additionally, the improved efficiency and productivity resulting from digital document management contribute to a positive ROI over time.



Transitioning from a paper-based document system to outsourcing digital document scanning to Micro Com Systems offers significant long-term cost savings and ROI for businesses. By reducing expenses related to storage, retrieval, security, and compliance, businesses can optimize document management processes and improve overall efficiency. Investing in document scanning with Micro Com Systems is not only a smart financial decision but also a strategic investment. Call Micro Com Systems to discuss how digital scanning can streamline operations and receive a no-cost estimate for any project.



About Micro Com Systems



Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High-Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/