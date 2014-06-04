The Economics of Mobile Ad Spend 2013 - 2016: Global Inventory, Media Billings and Business Operations - Big Market Research

Mobile advertising networks, exchanges, programmatic trading systems and direct publisher sales combined form a global marketplace worth $7.4 billion in unduplicated 2013 media billings.
Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Mobile advertising networks, exchanges, programmatic trading systems and direct publisher sales combined form a global marketplace worth $7.4 billion in unduplicated 2013 media billings. This sector analytics report presents a detailed accounting of global sales by territory, including the U.S., Europe, AsiaPac, Africa and Latin America, calculated against inventory requests, formats, pricing by region, fill rates, CTRs and eCPMs.
Table Of Content
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Global Mobile Ad Network Spend to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2013
eCPMs Average $1.14 in 2013 across all Formats, Publisher Inventory, Platforms, Sales Channels and Bidded Environments
Analysis by Year: Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem: 2009 - 2013
Mobile Ad Networks, Serving Platforms, Data Providers, Exchanges, RTBs and Marketing Platforms Have Diverse Participation Models
Mobile Exchanges, Ad Networks with Exchange Capabilities Exhibit Triple-Digit Revenue Growth
CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem CAGR Analysis by Segment: 2009 - 2016
Global Mobile Ad Network Filled Impressions by Geography: 2010 - 2013
Mobile Advertising Platforms and Inventory: Terms and Definitions
Global Mobile Inventory, Monetization and Solutions Provider Business Operations Summaries
Global Mobile Audience, Ad Spend and Company Positioning Fundamentals
Mobile advertising and consumer behavior
Ad network market positioning
CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016
Exchanges and auctions
SSPs (aggregated publisher inventory sources)
DSPs (aggregated sources of inventory demand)
RTBs/Programmatic trading
Mobile Exchange, Auction and Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2011 - 2013
Sources of inventory/impression requests
eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2013
Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2013
Sources of demand
Ad serving platforms
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend
Mobile ad formats
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Impression Billing Models and Formats 2013
In-app inventory and media spend dynamics
Mobile web inventory and media spend dynamics
Audience reach, profiling and geographic/territorial investment, inventory and sellout dynamics
Mobile audience and campaign data analytics: Location
Ad networks, platforms, auctions, exchanges, ad serving business operations
Mobile Ad Network and Exchange Revenue Comparison: 2009 - 2016
Pricing and eCPMs
Mobile Advertising Networks:Ranked by 2013 Media Spend
R & D investment
Headcount/hiring/staff
SECTION ONE
Global Mobile Ad Network Spend to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2013
Mobile Ad Network Filled Inventory and Media Spend Analysis: 2010 - 2013
Global Mobile Ad Network Media Spend on Pace to Climb 52% in 2014
Mobile Ad Networks and Direct Publisher Sales Comparisons: 2009 -2016
CAGR Comparison: Mobile Ad Networks vs. Publisher Direct Sales 2009 - 2016
eCPMs Average $1.14 in 2013 Across All Formats, Publisher Inventory, Platforms, Sales Channels and Bidded Environments
eCPM Analysis by Year: Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem: 2009 - 2013
Four Trillion Inventory Requests Filled in 2013, with An Average eCPM of $1.33
Mobile Ad Network Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2009 - 2013
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2009
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2010
Filled Mobile Exchange Inventory Averages $0.64 eCPMs in 2013
Mobile Exchange, Auction and Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2011 - 2013
The Impact of Inventory Data: Audience Profiles, Predictive and Real-Time Impression Analytics Boost Ad Network eCPMs in 2013
Global Mobile Ad Clearing eCPM Analysis by Market Position: 2011 - 2013
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2011
Global Mobile Ad Network Media Spend at $1.8 Billion in 2011
Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2011
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012
Global Mobile Ad Networks Clear $2.7 Billion in 2012
Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013
Mobile Ad Networks and Direct Publisher Sales Result in A $7.5 Billion Global Market in 2013
Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013
SECTION TWO
The Mobile Media Ad Clearing and Serving Business: The Economics of Making Money
Global Mobile Media Spend: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ad Networks and Clearing Solutions Continue to Evolve Core Competencies and Business Models
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Market Position Analysis: 2013/2014
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs
Mobile Advertising Networks, Networks W/Exchange Capability 2013/2014
Mobile Exchanges, Auctions, RTBs, Ad Serving and Data Analytics 2013/2014
Mobile Ad Networks, Tech Platforms, Ad Servers, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Inventory Availability, Trafficking, Requests: 2009 - 2013
Global Mobile Fill Rates Improve in 2013: Marketers Respond to More Sophisticated Format, Publisher, OS, Geography, Billing Model and Audience Profiling Data
Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates 2011 - 2013
Inventory Conversion: Turning Technology and Media Operations into Topline Revenue
Mobile Advertising Networks, Platforms, Auctions and Exchanges: Revenue Share Models/Margin/Participation Analysis: 2013/2014
Mobile Ad Clearing, Trafficking, Data, Exchange, RTB, DSP Market Worth $2.2 Billion in 2013 Net Revenue
Global Mobile Media Spend and Ad Ecosystem Solution Marginal Performance Analysis: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ecosystem Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Exchanges, Ad Networks with Exchange Capabilities Exhibit Triple-Digit Revenue Growth
CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Advertising Networks: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend
Mobile Advertising Networks, Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ad Network Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Advertising Networks: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ad Exchange/RTB/Auction Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Platforms and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ad Networks Capture 81.5% of Ecosystem Revenue in 2013, Net of Publisher Payouts
Mobile Ad Network and Exchange Revenue Comparison: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Ecosystem Revenue Driven by Ad Networks with Exchange and Programmatic Trading Capabilities
Mobile Ad Network W/Exchange/RTB/Auction Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016
Mobile Advertising Networks W/Exchanges, Platforms, Auctions and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016
SECTION THREE
Global Mobile Media Ad Spend by Region
Mobile Ad Network Media Spend by Region: 2010 - 2013
Global Mobile Ad Network Filled Impressions by Region: 2010 - 2013
European Markets Consistently Produce the Globe's Highest eCPMs 116
eCPMs by Region: 2010 - 2013
Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2010
eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2010
Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions by Geographic Region: 2010
eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2011
Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2011
Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions by Geographic Region: 2011
Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2012
eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2012
Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions Delivered by Geographic Region: 2012
eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2013
Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2013
Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions Delivered by Geographic Region: 2013
SECTION FOUR
Industry Briefings and Executive Forum: Q & A's
ADCOLONY
ADFONIC
ADITIC (a division of Sofialys)
ADMODA/ADULTMODA
AMOBEE
BUZZCITY
CASEE (owned by Velti)
INMOBI
JUMPTAP
KOMLI MOBILE
MADHOUSE
MEDIALETS
MOBCLIX (owned by Velti)
MOBILE POSSE
MOJIVA
NDN (News Distribution Network)
NEXAGE
OPERA MEDIAWORKS
RHYTHM NEWMEDIA
SMAATO
TAPJOY
TREMOR VIDEO
TRUMPIA
VERVE MOBILE
VOLTARI
xAd, Inc.
