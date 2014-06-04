The Economics of Mobile Ad Spend 2013 - 2016: Global Inventory, Media Billings and Business Operations - Big Market Research

Big Market Research

Mobile advertising networks, exchanges, programmatic trading systems and direct publisher sales combined form a global marketplace worth $7.4 billion in unduplicated 2013 media billings.

 

Mobile advertising networks, exchanges, programmatic trading systems and direct publisher sales combined form a global marketplace worth $7.4 billion in unduplicated 2013 media billings. This sector analytics report presents a detailed accounting of global sales by territory, including the U.S., Europe, AsiaPac, Africa and Latin America, calculated against inventory requests, formats, pricing by region, fill rates, CTRs and eCPMs.

Table Of Content

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Global Mobile Ad Network Spend to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2013

eCPMs Average $1.14 in 2013 across all Formats, Publisher Inventory, Platforms, Sales Channels and Bidded Environments

Analysis by Year: Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem: 2009 - 2013

Mobile Ad Networks, Serving Platforms, Data Providers, Exchanges, RTBs and Marketing Platforms Have Diverse Participation Models

Mobile Exchanges, Ad Networks with Exchange Capabilities Exhibit Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem CAGR Analysis by Segment: 2009 - 2016

Global Mobile Ad Network Filled Impressions by Geography: 2010 - 2013

Mobile Advertising Platforms and Inventory: Terms and Definitions

Global Mobile Inventory, Monetization and Solutions Provider Business Operations Summaries

Global Mobile Audience, Ad Spend and Company Positioning Fundamentals

Mobile advertising and consumer behavior

Ad network market positioning

CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016

Exchanges and auctions

SSPs (aggregated publisher inventory sources)

DSPs (aggregated sources of inventory demand)

RTBs/Programmatic trading

Mobile Exchange, Auction and Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2011 - 2013

Sources of inventory/impression requests

eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2013

Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2013

Sources of demand

Ad serving platforms

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend

Mobile ad formats

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Impression Billing Models and Formats 2013

In-app inventory and media spend dynamics

Mobile web inventory and media spend dynamics

Audience reach, profiling and geographic/territorial investment, inventory and sellout dynamics

Mobile audience and campaign data analytics: Location

Ad networks, platforms, auctions, exchanges, ad serving business operations

Mobile Ad Network and Exchange Revenue Comparison: 2009 - 2016

Pricing and eCPMs

Mobile Advertising Networks:Ranked by 2013 Media Spend

R & D investment

Headcount/hiring/staff
SECTION ONE

Global Mobile Ad Network Spend to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2013

Mobile Ad Network Filled Inventory and Media Spend Analysis: 2010 - 2013

Global Mobile Ad Network Media Spend on Pace to Climb 52% in 2014

Mobile Ad Networks and Direct Publisher Sales Comparisons: 2009 -2016

CAGR Comparison: Mobile Ad Networks vs. Publisher Direct Sales 2009 - 2016

eCPMs Average $1.14 in 2013 Across All Formats, Publisher Inventory, Platforms, Sales Channels and Bidded Environments

eCPM Analysis by Year: Mobile Ad Clearing Ecosystem: 2009 - 2013

Four Trillion Inventory Requests Filled in 2013, with An Average eCPM of $1.33

Mobile Ad Network Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2009 - 2013

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2009

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2010

Filled Mobile Exchange Inventory Averages $0.64 eCPMs in 2013

Mobile Exchange, Auction and Inventory, Fill Rates and Media Spend: 2011 - 2013

The Impact of Inventory Data: Audience Profiles, Predictive and Real-Time Impression Analytics Boost Ad Network eCPMs in 2013

Global Mobile Ad Clearing eCPM Analysis by Market Position: 2011 - 2013

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2011

Global Mobile Ad Network Media Spend at $1.8 Billion in 2011

Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2011

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012

Global Mobile Ad Networks Clear $2.7 Billion in 2012

Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2012

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013

Mobile Ad Networks and Direct Publisher Sales Result in A $7.5 Billion Global Market in 2013

Mobile Advertising Networks: Fill Rates, Media Spend and eCPM Analysis 2013
SECTION TWO

The Mobile Media Ad Clearing and Serving Business: The Economics of Making Money

Global Mobile Media Spend: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ad Networks and Clearing Solutions Continue to Evolve Core Competencies and Business Models

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Market Position Analysis: 2013/2014

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs

Mobile Advertising Networks, Networks W/Exchange Capability 2013/2014

Mobile Exchanges, Auctions, RTBs, Ad Serving and Data Analytics 2013/2014

Mobile Ad Networks, Tech Platforms, Ad Servers, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Inventory Availability, Trafficking, Requests: 2009 - 2013

Global Mobile Fill Rates Improve in 2013: Marketers Respond to More Sophisticated Format, Publisher, OS, Geography, Billing Model and Audience Profiling Data

Mobile Advertising Networks, Tech Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Fill Rates 2011 - 2013

Inventory Conversion: Turning Technology and Media Operations into Topline Revenue

Mobile Advertising Networks, Platforms, Auctions and Exchanges: Revenue Share Models/Margin/Participation Analysis: 2013/2014

Mobile Ad Clearing, Trafficking, Data, Exchange, RTB, DSP Market Worth $2.2 Billion in 2013 Net Revenue

Global Mobile Media Spend and Ad Ecosystem Solution Marginal Performance Analysis: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ecosystem Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Exchanges, Ad Networks with Exchange Capabilities Exhibit Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

CAGR Analysis: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Advertising Networks: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Serving Platforms and RTBs: Ranked by 2013 Media Spend

Mobile Advertising Networks, Platforms, Auctions, Exchanges and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ad Network Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Advertising Networks: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ad Exchange/RTB/Auction Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Auctions, Exchanges, Platforms and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ad Networks Capture 81.5% of Ecosystem Revenue in 2013, Net of Publisher Payouts

Mobile Ad Network and Exchange Revenue Comparison: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Ecosystem Revenue Driven by Ad Networks with Exchange and Programmatic Trading Capabilities

Mobile Ad Network W/Exchange/RTB/Auction Net Revenue: 2009 - 2016

Mobile Advertising Networks W/Exchanges, Platforms, Auctions and RTBs: Net Revenue 2009 - 2016

SECTION THREE

Global Mobile Media Ad Spend by Region

Mobile Ad Network Media Spend by Region: 2010 - 2013

Global Mobile Ad Network Filled Impressions by Region: 2010 - 2013

European Markets Consistently Produce the Globe's Highest eCPMs 116

eCPMs by Region: 2010 - 2013

Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2010

eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2010

Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions by Geographic Region: 2010

eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2011

Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2011

Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions by Geographic Region: 2011

Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2012

eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2012

Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions Delivered by Geographic Region: 2012

eCPM Market Value by Geography: 2013

Filled Mobile Impressions by Geography: 2013

Mobile Advertising Network Filled Impressions Delivered by Geographic Region: 2013
SECTION FOUR

Industry Briefings and Executive Forum: Q & A's

ADCOLONY
ADFONIC
ADITIC (a division of Sofialys)
ADMODA/ADULTMODA
AMOBEE
BUZZCITY
CASEE (owned by Velti)
INMOBI
JUMPTAP
KOMLI MOBILE
MADHOUSE
MEDIALETS
MOBCLIX (owned by Velti)
MOBILE POSSE
MOJIVA
NDN (News Distribution Network)
NEXAGE
OPERA MEDIAWORKS
RHYTHM NEWMEDIA
SMAATO
TAPJOY
TREMOR VIDEO
TRUMPIA
VERVE MOBILE
VOLTARI
xAd, Inc.

