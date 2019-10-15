North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals takes action only days after concerns are raised in the case of Jeffrey Epstein's death. Mr. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday, August 10, 2019. His death occurred less than a day after a trove of court documents was made public- documents that implicated many rich and powerful men from social circles frequented by Mr. Epstein. Those concerned include former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and scientist Richard Stallman. Mr. Epstein was alleged to have offered testimony against other men of influence, claiming that may have also been involved in sexual offences.



In an unrelated but similar case, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order to remand the case of Kelly Patrick Riggs. Mr. Riggs, a former volunteer police officer, served as an informant in The Northern District of Alabama. He is a father who was motivated by the uptick of drug overdoses that plagued his community in 2009. Local authorities contributed the overdoses to a mixture on Methamphetamine and opiates. The investigation implicated a number of influential people, as did the Epstein case. Mr. Riggs was asked to change his statement to include people whom he didn't know- he adamantly refused.



Later, Mr. Riggs' vehicle was destroyed by what was suspected to be an incendiary device in his driveway, only minutes after he exited from it. A year later, his home was burned to the ground. Then, in 2012, he was jailed without charge for two days- he was later handed over to federal authorities. In spite of an alibi defense, in the court's record supported by video footage, Mr. Riggs was held in federal custody.



Mr. Riggs was later identified as a witness in the unsolved murder of DeAndre Washington and a witness in the conspiracy to murder Gary (Sambo) Hazelrig.



On October 5, 2013, another attempt was made on Mr. Riggs' life. On November 14, 2013, Sabra M. Barnett, an assistant Federal Public Defender described the part she played in the plan of her colleague, Glennon F. Threatt, Jr. In her letter to the Alabama State Bar she admitted to having a "conversation...with Mr. Rodriguez regarding Mr. Riggs." Luis Rodriguez is a Mexican National that Mr. Riggs was actively providing information against, at the behest of his attorney Mr. Glennon F. Threatt. Ms. Barnett's letter is published in "Post-Conviction Relief: Winning Claims." Page 155.



Mr. Gary Hazelrig was ultimately murdered, as planned, in 2015. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Riggs filed for Post-Conviction Relief. Mr. Riggs raised several claims in his motion that included the attempt to kill him in a jail cell while he was held in the Clay County jail in Alabama.



Mr. Riggs' Post-Conviction case, 2:15-cv-8043-KOB, has been volleyed back and forth between District Judge Karon Owen Bowdre and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals for almost four years. Judge Bowdre has refused to address the issues, presumably because of her personal relationship with those involved, which involves the three murder victims and the Assistant Federal Public Defenders who provided information to Mexican nationals concerning Mr. Riggs. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals has denied review on a number of occasions citing technicalities.



It was only after the death of Jeffrey Epstein that The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals decided to remand Mr. Riggs' appeal, the fourth appeal that Mr. Riggs has filed concerning his actual innocence.



On September 13, 2019, only twenty-one days after U.S. Attorney General Barr removed the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the court of appeals ordered district judge Karon Owen Bowdre to explain her failure to rule in Mr. Riggs' case (11th cir. case no.: 19-11778-G, September 13, 2019).



Kelly Patrick Riggs is the Author of Freebird Publishers "how-to" books on Post-Conviction Relief. While incarcerated, Mr. Riggs has dedicated himself to the study of Federal, Criminal and Habeas, Law and has served as an advocate to countless other federal and state prisoners. In 2016, Mr. Riggs partnered with Freebird Publishers in an effort to share his knowledge with prisoners Nationwide. For more information, including the steps that Mr. Riggs followed in his own Post-Conviction case, visit: www.freebirdpublishers.com or email Diane@freebirdpublishers.com.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and International locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families Nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers provides a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed catalog, "The Inmate Shopper". For more information about "The Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that an inmate can use to make their incarceration productive, visit: https://www.freebirdpublishers.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates through use of prison email systems.